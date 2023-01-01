The lovingly restored Ottoman-era Skenduli House has been in the hands of the same family for generations (apart from a few years during the communist period when the government took it over), and you'll most likely be shown around by a member of the family. Dating from the early 1700s, but partially rebuilt in 1827, the house has many fascinating features, including a room used only for wedding ceremonies and which has 15 windows, many with stained glass.

Note that opening hours can be a little flexible and in high summer it's frequently open later than the stated 7pm. Between November and March it's only open to pre-booked tours.