Porto Palermo

In a picturesque bay just south of Himara, this 19th-century fortress, also known as the Castle of Ali Pasha, makes for an interesting stop-off along the coastal road. The fortress itself is eerily dark inside, but it's well worth paying to wander around and explore the battlements, which have superb sea views.

There's no beach as such here, but the bay in which the castle stands is a classic natural harbour that has been used since antiquity. The rocky and sheltered coastline would probably make for good snorkelling.