Borsch

The Albanian Riviera

Borsch is a huge, sweeping white-stone beach that is several kilometres long. While it's still far from over-run with development, it's hardly undiscovered either. There are plenty of summer-only bars and restaurants, plus a few places to stay (including the first ugly tower block hotels).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Basilica, Ruins of 6th century Greek city, Butrint, Albanian Riviera, Albania

    Butrint

    22.68 MILES

    Early in the morning, before the tourist crowds arrive and when the rocks are still tinged in the yellow dawn light, you might just imagine that the…

    Gjirokastra Castle

    15.53 MILES

    Gjirokastra's eerie hilltop castle is one of the biggest in the Balkans. There's been a fortress here since the 12th century, although much of what can be…

  • CORFU,GREECE-APIRL 16,2019 : Tourists walking around Palaio Frourio in corfu city; Shutterstock ID 1545626501; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1545626501

    Palaio Frourio

    29.51 MILES

    The rocky headland that juts east from Corfu Town is topped by the Venetian-built 14th-century Palaio Frourio. Before that, already enclosed within…

  • Corfu Museum of Asian Art

    Corfu Museum of Asian Art

    29.33 MILES

    Home to stunning artefacts ranging from prehistoric bronzes to works in onyx and ivory, this excellent museum occupies the central portions of the Palace…

  • Gjipe Beach

    Gjipe Beach

    10.95 MILES

    Between Dhërmi and Vuno is the turn-off for this little-known gem, a gorgeous stretch of isolated white sand and rock backed by big cliffs – and as yet…

  • Gjirokastra, World Heritage, Zekate House, traditional house, room, wall paintings, ornaments, Albania

    Zekate House

    15.14 MILES

    This incredible three-storey house dates from 1811 and has twin towers and a double-arched facade. It's fascinating to nose around the almost unchanged…

  • Cold War Tunnel

    Cold War Tunnel

    15.55 MILES

    Gjirokastra's most interesting sight in no way relates to traditional architecture, but instead to a far more modern kind: this is a giant bunker built…

  • Palace of St Michael and St George Corfu

    Palace of St Michael & St George

    29.34 MILES

    Beyond the northern end of the Spianada, the smart Regency-style Palace of St Michael and St George was built by the British from 1819 onwards, to house…

Nearby The Albanian Riviera attractions

1. Porto Palermo

3.27 MILES

In a picturesque bay just south of Himara, this 19th-century fortress, also known as the Castle of Ali Pasha, makes for an interesting stop-off along the…

2. Bunec

3.66 MILES

The last relatively undeveloped spot on the Albanian Riviera, before the urban sprawl of Saranda begins, is Bunec. The pebbly beach is divided in two by a…

3. Himara Beach

6.7 MILES

There are two main beaches in Himara. The northern one is the main town beach and has a promenade lined with cafes and bars. Around the headland to the…

4. Himara Castle

7.59 MILES

Himara is mainly known for its beaches, but its Old Town on the hills high above the seafront is an interesting place to stroll around. One highlight is…

5. Livadhi Beach

7.83 MILES

Himara's longest stretch of beach is Livadhi, just north of the town. It's certainly very attractive but development hasn't been kind, with a slew of…

6. Jal

9.27 MILES

Jal beach, a 5km drive down a decent side-road from the village of Vumoni, has been well and truly 'discovered' in the last few years and an ever…

7. Vuno

10.37 MILES

Vuno is a tiny hillside village above picturesque Jal beach. Each summer Vuno's primary school is filled with blow-up beds and it becomes Shkolla Hostel…

