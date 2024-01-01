Borsch is a huge, sweeping white-stone beach that is several kilometres long. While it's still far from over-run with development, it's hardly undiscovered either. There are plenty of summer-only bars and restaurants, plus a few places to stay (including the first ugly tower block hotels).
