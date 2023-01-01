Jal beach, a 5km drive down a decent side-road from the village of Vumoni, has been well and truly 'discovered' in the last few years and an ever expanding morass of concrete threatens to overwhelm it. Still, if you can close your eyes to this then the horseshoe shaped beach itself remains beautiful. Fresh seafood is bountiful in Jal and there are plenty of beachside restaurants in summer.

Don't miss the easy 15-minute walk south towards Aquarium, a sublime hidden cove. Out of season, you'll likely have it to yourself.