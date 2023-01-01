Dhërmi beach is well and truly under the tourist trance in summer: expect booked-out accommodation, loud music and half of Tirana sprawled on the stones. Despite this, there is fun to be had, and as the beach is so long, even in high summer it's possible to find quiet, unspoiled parts. Turn left onto the beach and walk south to escape the music and find empty stretches of beach fronting startlingly blue waters.

The beach is 1.5km below the Vlora–Saranda road, so ask the bus driver to stop at the turn-off on the Llogaraja side of the village. From here it's an easy 10-minute walk downhill.