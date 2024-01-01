Livadhi Beach

Himara's longest stretch of beach is Livadhi, just north of the town. It's certainly very attractive but development hasn't been kind, with a slew of unsightly new buildings going up. Umbrellas and loungers line the beach, but there's also plenty of free space further down. There are several restaurants, hotels and two camping grounds directly on the beach.
