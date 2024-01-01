Himara Castle

The Albanian Riviera

Himara is mainly known for its beaches, but its Old Town on the hills high above the seafront is an interesting place to stroll around. One highlight is the ruins of Himara Castle, which existed in various forms on this site since the Bronze Age. Despite it being a ruin, many people live in houses within its walls, and the sea views are superb.

    Butrint

    29.56 MILES

    Early in the morning, before the tourist crowds arrive and when the rocks are still tinged in the yellow dawn light, you might just imagine that the…

    Gjirokastra Castle

    21.63 MILES

    Gjirokastra's eerie hilltop castle is one of the biggest in the Balkans. There's been a fortress here since the 12th century, although much of what can be…

  • Gjipe Beach

    Gjipe Beach

    3.54 MILES

    Between Dhërmi and Vuno is the turn-off for this little-known gem, a gorgeous stretch of isolated white sand and rock backed by big cliffs – and as yet…

    Zekate House

    21.21 MILES

    This incredible three-storey house dates from 1811 and has twin towers and a double-arched facade. It's fascinating to nose around the almost unchanged…

    Cold War Tunnel

    21.62 MILES

    Gjirokastra's most interesting sight in no way relates to traditional architecture, but instead to a far more modern kind: this is a giant bunker built…

    Blue Eye Spring

    27.56 MILES

    The Blue Eye Spring is a magical place: a hypnotic pool of deep blue water surrounded by electric-blue edges like the iris of an eye. It's further…

    Drymades

    7.36 MILES

    One of the more attractive beaches on the Albanian Riviera is Drymades. It's a long, shingle white beach backed by olive groves and the first stirrings of…

    Skenduli House

    21.36 MILES

    The lovingly restored Ottoman-era Skenduli House has been in the hands of the same family for generations (apart from a few years during the communist…

Nearby The Albanian Riviera attractions

1. Livadhi Beach

0.66 MILES

Himara's longest stretch of beach is Livadhi, just north of the town. It's certainly very attractive but development hasn't been kind, with a slew of…

2. Himara Beach

0.98 MILES

There are two main beaches in Himara. The northern one is the main town beach and has a promenade lined with cafes and bars. Around the headland to the…

3. Jal

1.82 MILES

Jal beach, a 5km drive down a decent side-road from the village of Vumoni, has been well and truly 'discovered' in the last few years and an ever…

4. Vuno

2.78 MILES

Vuno is a tiny hillside village above picturesque Jal beach. Each summer Vuno's primary school is filled with blow-up beds and it becomes Shkolla Hostel…

6. Porto Palermo

4.61 MILES

In a picturesque bay just south of Himara, this 19th-century fortress, also known as the Castle of Ali Pasha, makes for an interesting stop-off along the…

7. Dhërmi

5.63 MILES

Dhërmi beach is well and truly under the tourist trance in summer: expect booked-out accommodation, loud music and half of Tirana sprawled on the stones…

