Skopje and Countryside Highlights Private Full-Day Tour

During this all day, all-encompassing tour, our friendly, professional and knowledgeable driver/guide will lead you through the Best of Skopje. The tour will raise you to the Millennium Cross on the top of Mount Vodno for a spectacular panoramic view on Skopje, it will next take you to the nearby village of Gorno Nerezi, at St. Pantelejmon church, to witness the frescoes that are among the highest achievements in existing Byzantine art, it will then continue to the canyon Matka, one of the most popular outdoors destinations in the surrounding of Skopje, authentic nature, presented by the many endemic species of plants and animals, a perfect place for a perfect lunch. The tour will show you the fortress Kale, will stroll you through the cobbled streets of the Old Town, across the Stone Bridge to the new 'Skopje 2014”.The driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, with a comfortable A/C car/minivan and take you to the middle of Mount Vodno from where you continue by cable-car system to the Millennium Cross and back to middle Vodno. Once back at middle Vodno you continue by the car/minivan to the village Gorno Nerezi, to see the church St. Pantelejmon. The tour continues with a visit to the canyon Matka, about 17 km from Skopje. After the visit of canyon Matka, back to Skopje for a walking tour through the old and new part of the town.Some of the places you will most likely pass:Millennium CrossSt. Pantelejmon churchcanyon MatkaSt. Andrew churchSkopje’s fortress KaleMustapha Pasha MosqueSt. Holy SalvationSuli HanChifte HammamKapan HanThe Old Bazaar, with its mix of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture and hundreds of little craftsman shops and tearoomsDaut Pasha HammamSquare Philip IIThe Museum of the Macedonian Struggle for IndependenceThe Holocaust Memorial CenterStone BridgeArcheology museumGate MacedoniaMain square MacedoniaGrand fountain of Alexander the GreatLots of new monuments, statues and buildings from the project “Skopje 2014th”Pedestrian shopping street MakedonijaMemorial House of Mother TheresaOld Railway Station, Museum of Skopje