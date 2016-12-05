Welcome to Macedonia
Skopje may be the Balkans' most bonkers and unfailingly entertaining capital city, thanks to a government-led building spree of monuments, museums and fountains. What has emerged is an intriguing jigsaw where ancient history and buzzing modernity collide.
The rest of Macedonia is a stomping ground for adventurers. Tourist infrastructure is scant, but locals are unfailingly helpful. Mountains are omnipresent and walking trails blissfully quiet. The national parks of Mavrovo, Galičica and Pelister are also cultivating some excellent cultural and food tourism initiatives; these gorgeous regions are criminally underexplored. If you want to get off the beaten track in Europe, this is it.
Top experiences in Macedonia
Recent articles
Macedonia activities
Half-Day Tour from Skopje: Millennium Cross and Matka Canyon
Start your tour from Fortress Kale. Our guide will take you, by private transport, to the middle of mount Vodno and then by cable-car system to the Millennium Cross and back to middle Vodno. Once back at middle Vodno you continue to the village Gorno Nerezi, to see the church St. Pantelejmon. Then, travel to Matka canyon, about 17 km from Skopje. After the visit of canyon Matka, transfer back to Skopje at drop-off point, Gate Macedonia. Tour's top attractions include Vodno Mountain, Cable-car system to Millennium Cross, St. Pantelejmon church, Matka canyon, and St. Andrew church.
Bulgaria and Macedonia Full-Day Tour from Sofia
Begin with pickup from your Sofia hotel and travel to your first stop of Boyana Church: a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979.Located on the outskirts of Sofia, this exquisite church follows the Byzantine architectural pattern of consisting of three parts: a Greek cross ground-plan, dome, and richly decorated facades with ceramic elements. On arrival, head inside to admire the stunning interior. The walls and ceilings are adorned with several layers of paintings dating from the 11th, 13th, 15th to 17th, and 19th centuries, which together feature 89 scenes and 240 human figures depicted either individually or together.Its main claim to fame are its 13th-century murals, created in 1259, which echo and represent key movements and moments in Bulgarian medieval culture. According to experts, the style of these glorious frescoes resembles, yet predates the Renaissance.Having explored here, continue to the Zemen Monastery of St. John the Evangelist. Founded during the First Bulgarian Empire (681-1018 AD), this splendid complex consists of a church and monastic living quarters, the latter dating from the mid-19th century, together with a bell tower added on the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1878.Learn how the church was built sometime during the 11th or 12th century, and hear how Deyan, the ruler and despot of the Velbazhdosko Empire, donated funds in 1334 to have it restored. Head inside to see some of the church's 12th-century elements and view the portraits of its founders, including the despotic ruler Deyan and his wife Zoya, dating from the 14th century.Afterward, enjoy a roughly 2-hour drive into Macedonia to visit Osogovo, an Orthodox complex established in the 12th century and dedicated to Saint Joachim Osogovski.Perched high in the lush forests of the Osogovo Mountains, this stunning monastery is considered one of Macedonia’s most beautiful and consists of a small 14th-century and larger, 19th-century church, together with old dormitories and other buildings.Admire the churches and their frescoes, and learn how the monastery has withstood an earthquake, Ottoman damage, and the ravages of time.Refuel with a light lunch at a nearby restaurant and then return to Sofia where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.
Skopje Full-Day Tour Including Millennium Cross and Matka Canyon
Discover Skopje on a walking tour. Meet your guide at Gate Macedonia, near the main Macedonia square, and explore the new and old part of the town, all the way to the fortress Kale. Then, from fortress Kale the tour continues to Mount Vodno and, by cable-car, to the Millennium Cross. Once back at middle Vodno you continue by organized transport to the village Gorno Nerezi to see St. Pantelejmon church. Next, head to Matka canyon, about 17 km from Skopje. Tour's top attractions: Gate Macedonia/ Macedonia Square Grand fountain of Alexander the Great Pedestrian shopping street Makedonija Memorial House of Mother Theresa Green market House of Parliament Archeological Museum Stone Bridge The Museum of the Macedonian Struggle for Independence The Holocaust Memorial Center Square Philip II Daut Pasha Hammam The Old Bazaar, with its mix of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture and hundreds of little craftsman shops and tearooms Kapan Han Chifte Hammam Suli Han St. Holy Salvation Mustapha Pasha Mosque Skopje’s fortress Kale Cablecar system to Millennium Cross St. Pantelejmon church Matka canyon St. Andrew church
Kosovo Day Trip: Pristina and Prizren Tour from Skopje
Tour starts with pick up from your hotel in Skopje, traveling to Pristina where you will meet your local guide.Firstly you will visit the monastery of Gracanica and after that you will arrive in Pristina. Here you will take a tour and see: the Kosova National Library that represents a modern architectural design, the Mother Teresa statue – born Gonxhe Bojaxhiu-, George Kastrioti Skanderbeg statue, Open Air Archeological Park with artifacts from Neolithic period, the Kosova Museum that was built by Austrians for the Turkish army in 1898 and has an extensive collection of archaeological and ethnological artifacts including the Neolithic Goddesses on a Throne terracotta; Çarshi Mosque which is Pristina oldest building constructed on 15th century by Turkish Sultan Bajazit; the Academy Building which is a 19th century Ottoman konak style private houses; the Clock Tower, a 26 meter high built by Jashar Pasha on 1764; the Fatih Mosque or Imperial Mosque built on 1461 under the Turkish Sultan Mehmed II Fatih; The Great Hammam bath complex built in 1470 and graced with 15 domes with small holes to let light stream in. Also the ethnographic museum, Emin Gjiku complex is a extremely well preserved building from 18th Century and it’s a the only original building left in old bazaar area. The tour finishes with the visit of Gazimestan Tower.You continue to Prizren. Here you will do a walking tour which includes the attractive Ottoman Old Town, known for its gold and silver filigree craftsmen, the hammam, the museum of Prizren League, the Helveti Tekke, Sinia Pasha Mosque and the church of Our Lady of Ljevis. Prizren has the largest number of preserved Ottoman buildings in Kosovo, so simply wandering the old cobbled streets admiring the town houses, mosques and tekkes is a delight. After little break for resting, you will return in Skopje.
Private Full-Day Ohrid Tour from Skopje
The driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, with a comfortable A/C car or minivan and take you to the most beautiful town in Macedonia, Ohrid. The two and a half hour drive to Ohrid is another chance to see the beautiful mountains and nature on the way. Once in Ohrid, you will have a nice walk by the lake, time for a tasty lunch in a local restaurant, sightseeing tour of the old town of Ohrid, Samoil’s fortress, the “charsija” and you will get a chance to do some traditional Ohrid pearl jewelry shopping.Some of the places you will most likely pass: Lake Ohrid St. Sofija church Robevci house – museum Antic theater St. Bogorodica Peribleptos church Gallery of Icons Upper Gate Samoil’s fortress St. Clement – Plaosnik church Church of St. John at Kaneo The old bazaar – Charsija The 900 years old “Chinar” tree
Skopje and Countryside Highlights Private Full-Day Tour
During this all day, all-encompassing tour, our friendly, professional and knowledgeable driver/guide will lead you through the Best of Skopje. The tour will raise you to the Millennium Cross on the top of Mount Vodno for a spectacular panoramic view on Skopje, it will next take you to the nearby village of Gorno Nerezi, at St. Pantelejmon church, to witness the frescoes that are among the highest achievements in existing Byzantine art, it will then continue to the canyon Matka, one of the most popular outdoors destinations in the surrounding of Skopje, authentic nature, presented by the many endemic species of plants and animals, a perfect place for a perfect lunch. The tour will show you the fortress Kale, will stroll you through the cobbled streets of the Old Town, across the Stone Bridge to the new 'Skopje 2014”.The driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, with a comfortable A/C car/minivan and take you to the middle of Mount Vodno from where you continue by cable-car system to the Millennium Cross and back to middle Vodno. Once back at middle Vodno you continue by the car/minivan to the village Gorno Nerezi, to see the church St. Pantelejmon. The tour continues with a visit to the canyon Matka, about 17 km from Skopje. After the visit of canyon Matka, back to Skopje for a walking tour through the old and new part of the town.Some of the places you will most likely pass:Millennium CrossSt. Pantelejmon churchcanyon MatkaSt. Andrew churchSkopje’s fortress KaleMustapha Pasha MosqueSt. Holy SalvationSuli HanChifte HammamKapan HanThe Old Bazaar, with its mix of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture and hundreds of little craftsman shops and tearoomsDaut Pasha HammamSquare Philip IIThe Museum of the Macedonian Struggle for IndependenceThe Holocaust Memorial CenterStone BridgeArcheology museumGate MacedoniaMain square MacedoniaGrand fountain of Alexander the GreatLots of new monuments, statues and buildings from the project “Skopje 2014th”Pedestrian shopping street MakedonijaMemorial House of Mother TheresaOld Railway Station, Museum of Skopje