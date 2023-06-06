Overview

The gorges, pine forests, karst fields and waterfalls of Mavrovo National Park offer a breath of fresh, rarefied air for visitors travelling between Skopje and Ohrid. Beautiful vistas abound, and the park is home to North Macedonia's highest peak, Mt Korab (2764m). Locally the park is best known for its ski resort (the country’s biggest) near Mavrovo town, but by international standards the skiing is fairly average. In summertime, the park is glorious.