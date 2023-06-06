Mavrovo National Park

Republic of Macedonia, Mavrovo National Park, the old church sunked by the Mavrovo lake

Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

Overview

The gorges, pine forests, karst fields and waterfalls of Mavrovo National Park offer a breath of fresh, rarefied air for visitors travelling between Skopje and Ohrid. Beautiful vistas abound, and the park is home to North Macedonia's highest peak, Mt Korab (2764m). Locally the park is best known for its ski resort (the country’s biggest) near Mavrovo town, but by international standards the skiing is fairly average. In summertime, the park is glorious.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • MACEDONIA-Mavrovo National Park:.Sveti Jovan Bigorski Monastery (b.1020) named after St. John the Baptist-.Exterior/Landscape

    Sveti Jovan Bigorski Monastery

    Mavrovo National Park

    This revered 1020 Byzantine monastery is located, fittingly, up in the gods along a track of switchbacks off the Debar road, close to Janče village…

  • Janče

    Janče

    Mavrovo National Park

    Just a blip on the map, the small village of Janče is one of the few places in Mavrovo (besides the ski resort) where it's possible to get decent…

  • Galičnik

    Galičnik

    Mavrovo National Park

    Up a winding, tree-lined road ending in a rocky moonscape 17km southwest of Mavrovo, almost depopulated Galičnik features traditional houses along the…

Articles

Latest stories from Mavrovo National Park

Setting up camp on Shar Mountain © Aleksandar Donev / Lonely Planet

Hiking

Remote contentment: hiking across North Macedonia

Feb 10, 2019 • 5 min read

