Up a winding, tree-lined road ending in a rocky moonscape 17km southwest of Mavrovo, almost depopulated Galičnik features traditional houses along the mountainside. It's also famed for its traditional cheesemaking. The village is placid except during the Galičnik Wedding Festival. A wonderful food and accommodation option is available with one of the few local families that live here year-round, and you can hike in the surrounding area, including to Janče.