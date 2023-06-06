Lake Ohrid

Church of Sveti Naum ( Church of St Naum ) - Ohrid, Macedonia

Overview

Lake Ohrid, in its vastness and mystery, is a monumentally seductive attraction. Mirrorlike and dazzling on sunny days, it's a truly beautiful place – especially in and around the ancient town of Ohrid, with its cobbled streets, distinctive architecture, city beach and lakefront bars.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Saint Naum Monastery near Ohrid in Macedonia

    Sveti Naum Monastery

    Lake Ohrid

    Sveti Naum, 29km south of Ohrid, is an imposing sight on a bluff near the Albanian border and a popular day trip from Ohrid. Naum was a contemporary of St…

  • Ohrid Boardwalk & City Beach

    Ohrid Boardwalk & City Beach

    Ohrid

    Skimming the surface of the water along Ohrid's shore, snaking towards Kaneo fishing village and the town's most famous church, this over-water boardwalk…

  • Church of Sveti Jovan at Kaneo

    Church of Sveti Jovan at Kaneo

    Ohrid

    This stunning 13th-century church is set on a cliff over the lake, about a 15-minute walk west of Ohrid's port area, and is possibly North Macedonia's…

  • Vevčani

    Vevčani

    Lake Ohrid

    Keeping one sleepy eye on Lake Ohrid from its mountain perch, Vevčani dates to the 9th century and is a quiet rural settlement beloved by locals for its…

  • Museum on Water – Bay of Bones

    Museum on Water – Bay of Bones

    Lake Ohrid

    In prehistoric times Lake Ohrid was home to a settlement of pile dwellers who lived literally on top of the water, on a platform supported by up to 10,000…

  • Plaošnik

    Plaošnik

    Ohrid

    Saluting the lake from Ohrid's hilltop, Plaošnik is home to the multidomed medieval Church of Sveti Kliment i Pantelejmon, the foundations of a 5th…

  • Trpejca

    Trpejca

    Lake Ohrid

    Cupped between a sloping hill and a tranquil bay, Ohrid's last traditional fishing village features clustered houses with terracotta roofs and a white…

Setting up camp on Shar Mountain © Aleksandar Donev / Lonely Planet

Hiking

Remote contentment: hiking across North Macedonia

Feb 10, 2019 • 5 min read

