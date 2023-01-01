Cupped between a sloping hill and a tranquil bay, Ohrid's last traditional fishing village features clustered houses with terracotta roofs and a white-pebble beach. At night, the sounds of crickets and frogs are omnipresent. Trpejca has limited services, though in midsummer its small beach gets very crowded. Locals like to swim here, but the frogs and flotsam and jetsam are a bit off-putting.

Restoran Ribar is a decent place to eat in the village, but other than that there's very little going on.