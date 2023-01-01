Museum of Medieval Art

Korça's best museum is housed within a new, purpose-built space that really allows the stellar collection of Orthodox icons to shine. Highlights of the spellbinding collection include pieces by the Albanian master Onufri and, the stunning centrepiece of the collection, a 19th-century iconostasis from the village of Rehova. Give yourself plenty of time to peruse the collection, and don't miss the icon of St Christopher with the face of a dog.