Lake Prespa

Prespa is separated from its sister lake, Ohrid, by Galičica National Park and a road crosses the ridge of the park, linking the two. Prespa's mirrorlike surface stretches for 176.8 sq km and it is the highest tectonic lake on the Balkans (853m) – the borders of North Macedonia, Albania and Greece converge in its centre. In Prespa's centre lies the island of Golem Grad – undoubtedly its greatest attraction. Dupeni Beach, near the Greek border on its eastern side, is a (sandy!) spot for swimming.

Tourism around this lake is much less developed than on Ohrid and you won't encounter the same trickle of hotels or restaurants on its shores, so if you prefer something a bit more wild, this is the place for you.