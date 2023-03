This stunning 13th-century church is set on a cliff over the lake, about a 15-minute walk west of Ohrid's port area, and is possibly North Macedonia's most photographed structure. Peer down into the azure waters and you'll see why medieval monks found spiritual inspiration here. The small church has original frescoes behind the altar.

Little bobbing boats cluster beneath the church around the cliff base, waiting to whisk passengers who don't fancy the walk back to the harbour (300MKD).