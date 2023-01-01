Ohrid's National Museum is housed over three floors of this remarkably well-preserved Old Town house, which dates from 1863 and was once owned by the Robev family of merchants. The creaking timbered building has just been renovated; on the top two floors displays include Roman archaeological finds, a 5th-century golden mask from Ohrid and local woodcarving, while the ground floor is reserved for art exhibitions. Across the road the Urania Residence, part of the museum, has an ethnographic display.