Sveta Bogorodica Bolnička & Sveti Nikola Bolnički

Bolnica means 'hospital' in Macedonian; during plagues visitors faced 40-day quarantines inside the walled confines of these petite churches, which are thought to date to the 14th century. Sandwiched between Car Samoil and Kosta Abraš in the heart of the Old Town, the churches have somewhat irregular opening hours, but don't miss going in if they are open. Both are small and low-lying, but have intricate interiors heaving under elaborate icons.

The dining terrace of Pizzeria Leonardo actually backs onto the grounds of Sveti Nikola Bolnički.