Ohrid Boardwalk & City Beach

Skimming the surface of the water along Ohrid's shore, snaking towards Kaneo fishing village and the town's most famous church, this over-water boardwalk takes you to a beautiful outcrop of rocky beaches and a handful of small restaurants and bars. On a hot day the area is thronged by bathers, drinkers and diners. The cool waters are translucent and inviting, the cliff-backed setting is sublime, and strolling this stretch of coast up to the Church of Sveti Jovan at Kaneo is an Ohrid must.

Deckchairs line the shore around the bars, and at night the boardwalk is illuminated by the same quaint house-shaped street lights you'll see in town. If you don't want to walk both ways, take one of the small taxi boats from the base of Kaneo church back to the port for 300MKD – the same boaters will offer to extend your trip with a jaunt past the church's cliff head to the natural beaches and caves to the north for an extra 200MKD.