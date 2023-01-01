Agios Germanos Watermill

Built in 1930 to take advantage of the Agios Germanos River, this handsome old stone mill has been restored to working order by the dedicated folk of the Society for the Protection of Prespa. With an ingenious system of water-channels and working machinery including a flour mill, fulling tub and fulling mill, it's well worth a visit if you're here around midday on Saturday. Alternatively, contact the society in Lemos to see if a visit can be arranged.

Information on the Prespa Lakes is also available here.