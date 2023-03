Dedicated to the Archangel Michael and built in the 9th century over earlier Christian ruins, this precious (but irregularly open) Byzantine church boasts stunning 10th- and 14th-century frescoes inside. A delightful 13th-century fresco of the Madonna and Child, however, can be seen above the entrance. Also inside is the sacrosanct tomb of Pavlos Melas, leader of the 1904–08 ‘Macedonian Struggle’ against the Ottomans.