Kastorian Museum of Folklore

Macedonia

Built in the 17th century by the Aviazi family, who lived here until the 1960s, this intriguing traditional Doltso home now houses a collection of local folk artefacts. From the cellar up, you'll see how beer, oil and other foods were stored, see the rooms in which domestic and ritual activities took place, and get a sense of how lives were led and livings made.

