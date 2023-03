Housed in the guesthouse of a larger mansion dating from 1870, this interesting (though itself fairly antique) museum has an excellent collection. Highlights include numerous artefacts found at the prehistoric sites of Maliq, Podgorica, Dunaveci and Trajan, as well as two skeletons from the tumulus of Kamenica, an Illyrian burial site dating from the Bronze Age where some 440 skeletons have been recovered.