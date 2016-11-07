Welcome to Albania
Albania, One Day Tour from Dubrovnik
Albania was under the dictatorship of Enver Hoxha for over forty years, it was a closed country. Now Albania is one of the most perspective country on the Balkan and year after year their progress can be seen by the naked eye. Still the bunkers (around 700 000 of them) and other evidence of its communist regime and stagnation in time remain. For now.The trip starts with a drive along picturesque Montenegrian coast. A small coffee break is planed for your convenience and admiration of St. Stefan peninsula. After we have crossed the Albanian boarder we shell progress towards Skutari district and its capital Shkoder which is situated on the outlet of Lake Scutari. Its bazaar and mosques give Shkoder an oriental appearance but the finest of its buildings are in the old citadel Rozafa and a Catholic Cathedral. Their architectural origin crosses time from the Roman, Venetian and Turkish period. Lunch will provide a taste of traditional Albanian cuisine. After sightseeing some free time remains for shopping.Currency used: lekë, euro PASSPORT OBLIGATORYCoast of MontenegroPeninsula St.StefanCity of ShkoderFortress Rozafa which contains monuments from Roman, Venetian and Turkish culturesEthno graphical museumCathedral in the hart of Shkoder
Tirana Sightseeing Walking Tour
Start the tour from Skanderbeg Square, (photo stop at Skanderbeg’s Monument), National Museum (the huge mosaic on front represent the Albanian history development and the stages of this development are presented on respective pavilions). Then you continue to see other important buildings: Palace of Culture/Opera/National Library, Mosque of Ethem Bey, the Clock Tower, Tirana Castle, Parliament, Ura e Tabakeve, National Art Gallery, mean government buildings, catholic and orthodox cathedrals, the Pyramid, Prime Minister building, Palace of congresses, Mother Teresa Square, Archaeological Museum (there are presented many archaeological discoveries since the Stone Age up to the Medieval), Presidential palace, Ex-Blloku (which used to be the most beautiful and protected zone were the ex-communist leaders families lived). Visit the Cold War corner (one Bunker, part of famous Spac Political Prison, and a piece from Berlin Wall). Walk back to finish the tour in center.
Berat Full Day Trip from Tirana
Departure for Berat at 9:00 am and you will be transferred towards this beautiful city for around 2,5 hours. This is one of the oldest and the pride of Albanian architecture. The three major neighborhoods of the old city are Mangalemi, Gorica, and Kala where the castle itself is located. You will start our tour with the castle area. Visiting the 'Kala' involves a steep walk up a cobbled path, but those who make it to the top will be rewarded with a fine view of the surrounding area. You will visit the Museum of Iconography 'Onufri' which bears the name of the renowned fresco and icon-painter Onufri, who has left a rich inheritance. This museum is located within the cathedral of St. Mary’s Assumption. You will also visit the Red Mosque, recognized by its lonely minaret and St. Trinity Church. After the fortress you will visit the Mangalemi quarter and the National Ethnographic Museum. This museum is located in one of the most characteristic and interesting houses of the town, a rich assemblage of traditional objects (more than 1000) and is one of the greatest examples of Berat’s long history and culture. Across the Osumi River lies the Gorica neighborhood, whose houses face those of Mangalemi. The arched bridge of Gorica, built in 1780, is a beautiful architectural monument constructed to link Gorica with Mangelemi. Free time to stroll in the bridge. After the tour, optional lunch in a restaurant with traditional cuisine (at extra cost) Return to Tirana and end of service.
Buthrotum, Saint George Monastery, Ksamil and Lekursi Castle from Saranda
Your 5-hour tour begins when you are picked-up at your selected location. You will be transported in a comfortable vehicle to the 14th century Saint George Monastery, located on a very narrow strip of land that divides Butrinti Lake from the Ionian Sea. Immerse yourself in the panoramic view of the town and the sea from one side and the Butrinti lake from the opposite bank. Remember to bring your camera to capture amazing photos. Head to Ksamil where to experience the a breathtaking view of the sea, sun and islands. You will see a fish harvesting reservoir located in the sea. Enter the National Park of Butrint where you will examine the impressive remains of a Roman theater and travel along a historical route that shows you a temple, an ancient fitness center with public baths, an aqueduct, and a Byzantine church with a one-of-a-kind well-preserved baptistery. The Lake’s Gate and the Lion’s Gate are also on our way with more history to tell as several fountains and wells that also have their astounding secrets to show. We shall end this route with views of a hilltop castle from the Venetian period after a visit to the museum that is inside the castle.After spending a couple of hours in Buthrotum youwill travel to your next destination, the Lekuresi Castle. The castle of the 18 century offers a magical panorama of everything we have seen so far, an astounding view of the town from the heights of a hill and also the best photos to share with all your friends and relatives being convinced that you chose the best itinerary in order to enjoy some of the best attractions that this city has to offer. The guide will be all the time by your side explaining you the history of Buthrotum ,and not only, from the ancient times until the time when the first excavations started to revive the city. We shall try to answer to all your questions and curiosities so that you get sure that these are three hours well spent inside this ancient city and its perfectly preserved amphitheater, baptistery and more.Your guide provides commentary about Saranda's history and economic development.We shall pick you up everywhere you may be located and bring you back at the same place or wherever you want us to take you. The entrance ticket in the ancient town is not included but we shall offer you plenty of water and snacks in the form of different traditional Albanian pies so that during this time you also have the chance to try our famous cuisine. Depending on your program and the time at your disposition we may start the tour at any time . Its always when its more convenient for you regarding the time we start the tour.
Tirana and Kruja Full Day Tour
Meet with the group and leave Tirana at 9:30 am. You will be driven towards the historical town of Kruja. Kruja is located 32 km northwest of Durres and 45 minutes by car from Tirana. Kruja rises on the slopes of Sari - Salltiku Mountain. It provides to the visitors the great view of majestic landscape and a rich collection of historical and cultural objects. The most important is the castle of Kruja, which was built during the 5th and 6th centuries. The surrounding walls are reinforced by nine towers, which served as an observation and signaling post during times of war. Within the walls of the castle there can still be found the remains of a few houses. Start your walking tour of Kruje, through the narrow streets of the medieval well preserved Old Bazaar. Once inside the city walls you will visit the fortress, the Ethnographic Museum, the Museum of George Kastriot Skanderbeg, the Albanian National Hero. Time for lunch in a traditional restaurant where you will enjoy delicious food. Return to Tirana. Tirana became capital of Albania in 1920 and is the largest city of Albania. Your tour starts from the Main Boulevard at Skenderbeg Square. Here you can visit the National theater, Skanderbeg Statue (dedicated to the National Hero), Historic Museum, Cultural Palace, Et’hem Bey Mosque, Clock Tower and going through the Boulevard to the Pyramid, built in 1988 as a museum for Enver Hoxha, dictator of the period. End of service.
Horseback Riding in Corfu
If you are a novice rider, or are just looking to take things slowly, you have your choice of 2 locations. The first and main center is based in Avlaki, near Kassiopi in the northeast part of the island. Riding along natural forest tracks and trails, with stunning views out to Albania across the channel, this ride takes you down to a beautiful little beach, where you are able to stop for photographs and to allow the horses to wade in the sea, before returning to the riding center.The second center is based in Issos, in the southwest portion of the island. Again taking in some glorious scenery, this ride goes along sandy trails, through sand dunes, with the nature reserve surrounding Lake Korrision on one side and the beaches and sea on the other. This area is well known for its beauty, and also the fact that there are many trees and plants that are indigenous only to this area of Corfu. You can even see flamingo and other migrating birds on the lake. After a stop for photo opportunities, the ride takes you back along the trail to the riding center. Both beginner options offer a choice of 2 locations, last around 1 hour and are done only at a walk.The advanced level ride is aimed at experienced riders, those who are capable of trotting and cantering on trails. Lasting around 1-hour and 40-minutes, this ride takes you up and down some demanding trails reaching some of the more secluded beaches. This is a fast, fun and exhilarating time for the advanced rider with a good amount of trot and canter, even a gallop if the terrain permits. This ride takes place only at 9am due to the heat later in the day, and is done only at the Avlaki center.