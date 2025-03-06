Albania has been one of the hottest destinations in recent years, and there’s no reason to think it’ll cool down anytime soon. The Balkan country has beautiful beaches with crystalline water (as a matter of fact, one was recently named the bluest in the world), UNESCO heritage towns criss-crossed with enchanting alleyways and underground tunnels, along with awesome hiking in the Accursed Mountains (Albanian Alps), and so much more.

Most travelers visit Albania in the summer high season (June to August) when the beaches are warmest and the mountains are clear of snow. This is a great time to visit, but you’ll have to be prepared for crowds and inflated prices.

Ideally, travel to Albania during shoulder season – May or October – with the fewest crowds and mildest temperatures. However, note that May not be ideal for swimming in the sea as it’s still quite chilly.

Most tourist facilities outside major cities and along the coast shut down in Albania in winter (December to March). The tourism industry starts to open back up again after the springtime Bektashi holiday, Nevruz Day, on March 22. If you go during winter, stick to the capital, Tirana, or the northern city Shkodër, which hosts a winter carnival.

Plan your travels to Albania throughout the year with this seasonal guide.

Gjipe Beach on the Albanian Riviera. Zdenek Matyas Photography/Shutterstock

June to September is high season for beach time and festivals

The Albanian Riviera in the country’s south has been called the Maldives of Europe – a reputation that, while a tad exaggerated, makes sense when you think of the azure water off the coast in and around the town of Ksamil. The hype about Albania as of late has helped cause beaches to fill up with beach chairs and umbrellas with little space to put down a towel, so expect crowds if you go in high season.

To escape the thickest crowds, rent a car and go beach hopping up the coast to Borsh and Gjipe Beach. You can also take a boat tour from Himarë to isolated beaches where it could just be you and the open sea. Or follow the music to Dhërmi for the Kala music festival in June. If you can wait until September, you’ll be treated to some of the best temperatures on the coast with fewer crowds.

There are generally fewer visitors to in inland Albania throughout the year, though the absence of any sea breeze can cause extreme heat in July and August, with temperatures frequently rising above 30°C (86°F). Things are fresher in the Accursed Mountains, where average temperatures hover between a blissful 17°C and 22°C (63°F and 72°F) in summer.

If you like to go off the beaten track and meet locals, an alternative summer destination is the town of Pogradec, which hosts the Balkan Film Food Festival in late June or early July.

Fall colors in Theth National Park. Stanley Chen Xi, landscape and architecture photographer/Getty Images

Visit Albania in May or October for milder climes and fewer crowds

Visiting pretty much any country during shoulder season is a good idea. You get fewer crowds, mild weather and more reasonable prices. The only real drawback is the risk of bad weather days – think rain in spring.

Shoulder season is especially ideal in Albania. In May, you’ll have more space to sprawl out on Albanian Riviera beaches, though it might be a bit chilly for some (average temperatures in Ksamil range from 16°C/61°F and 22°C/72°F). While May is also theoretically a good time to go hiking in the mountains as there are fewer visitors in Albania, note that the snow may not have melted until the end of the month.

Autumn (October and November) is also a great time to visit Albania, as you’ll get the opportunity to see the leaves change in places like Theth National Park. The fall is also perfect for visiting stone UNESCO cities like Gjirokastër and Berat, which won’t be nearly as steamy as they are in summer.

A Christmas market in Tirana. Fani Kurti/Getty Images

Warm up in winter (December to March) at trendy Tirana bars and Shkodër's carnaval

Much of Albania’s accommodations and experiences shut during the winter, but there’s still fun to be had in low season. If you fly into the capital Tirana, go to the hip Blloku neighborhood and cozy up with a cocktail at Radio Bar. Or try a flight of differently flavored raki surrounded by eclectic decor at Komiteti. Winter is also a good time to visit Tirana’s fascinating House of Leaves museum, which documents the history of spying during the country’s paranoid dictatorship under Enver Hoxha.

Albanian cuisine, highlighted by grilled meats and flaky pastries, is hearty at any time of year, but it really hits the spot when it’s cold outside. Try the best local dishes like qofte (meatballs) and tavë kosi (baked lamb or chicken and yogurt casserole) at Tirana restaurants like Era and Oda Garden.

If you can brave the cold in Albania’s north, check out the student city Shkodër. In February, the city hosts lively Carnaval celebrations featuring masked performers and street parades.

Sip Albanian wine from October to December

Albania is a burgeoning wine destination, with a history of wine-making that stretches back decades. Taste the country’s unique grapes including Kallmeti, Shesh, Debin, Vranac and Vlosh in the fertile terroir around the central Albanian city of Berat. A favorite is Çobo Winery, located in a lush garden – ask for a tour of the cellar.

Wine lovers should visit at the end of September to mid-October for grape harvest, or in December when the small town of Pogradec hosts its Wine and Chestnuts Festival.