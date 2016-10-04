Welcome to Tirana
Trendy Blloku buzzes with the well-heeled and flush hanging out in bars and cafes, while the city's grand boulevards are lined with fascinating relics of its Ottoman, Italian and communist past – from delicate minarets to loud socialist murals. Add to this some excellent museums and you have a compelling list of reasons to visit. With the traffic doing daily battle with both itself and pedestrians, the city is loud, crazy, colourful and dusty, but Tirana is never dull.
Top experiences in Tirana
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Tirana activities
Tirana Sightseeing Walking Tour
Start the tour from Skanderbeg Square, (photo stop at Skanderbeg’s Monument), National Museum (the huge mosaic on front represent the Albanian history development and the stages of this development are presented on respective pavilions). Then you continue to see other important buildings: Palace of Culture/Opera/National Library, Mosque of Ethem Bey, the Clock Tower, Tirana Castle, Parliament, Ura e Tabakeve, National Art Gallery, mean government buildings, catholic and orthodox cathedrals, the Pyramid, Prime Minister building, Palace of congresses, Mother Teresa Square, Archaeological Museum (there are presented many archaeological discoveries since the Stone Age up to the Medieval), Presidential palace, Ex-Blloku (which used to be the most beautiful and protected zone were the ex-communist leaders families lived). Visit the Cold War corner (one Bunker, part of famous Spac Political Prison, and a piece from Berlin Wall). Walk back to finish the tour in center.
Berat Full Day Trip from Tirana
Departure for Berat at 9:00 am and you will be transferred towards this beautiful city for around 2,5 hours. This is one of the oldest and the pride of Albanian architecture. The three major neighborhoods of the old city are Mangalemi, Gorica, and Kala where the castle itself is located. You will start our tour with the castle area. Visiting the 'Kala' involves a steep walk up a cobbled path, but those who make it to the top will be rewarded with a fine view of the surrounding area. You will visit the Museum of Iconography 'Onufri' which bears the name of the renowned fresco and icon-painter Onufri, who has left a rich inheritance. This museum is located within the cathedral of St. Mary’s Assumption. You will also visit the Red Mosque, recognized by its lonely minaret and St. Trinity Church. After the fortress you will visit the Mangalemi quarter and the National Ethnographic Museum. This museum is located in one of the most characteristic and interesting houses of the town, a rich assemblage of traditional objects (more than 1000) and is one of the greatest examples of Berat’s long history and culture. Across the Osumi River lies the Gorica neighborhood, whose houses face those of Mangalemi. The arched bridge of Gorica, built in 1780, is a beautiful architectural monument constructed to link Gorica with Mangelemi. Free time to stroll in the bridge. After the tour, optional lunch in a restaurant with traditional cuisine (at extra cost) Return to Tirana and end of service.
Tirana and Kruja Full Day Tour
Meet with the group and leave Tirana at 9:30 am. You will be driven towards the historical town of Kruja. Kruja is located 32 km northwest of Durres and 45 minutes by car from Tirana. Kruja rises on the slopes of Sari - Salltiku Mountain. It provides to the visitors the great view of majestic landscape and a rich collection of historical and cultural objects. The most important is the castle of Kruja, which was built during the 5th and 6th centuries. The surrounding walls are reinforced by nine towers, which served as an observation and signaling post during times of war. Within the walls of the castle there can still be found the remains of a few houses. Start your walking tour of Kruje, through the narrow streets of the medieval well preserved Old Bazaar. Once inside the city walls you will visit the fortress, the Ethnographic Museum, the Museum of George Kastriot Skanderbeg, the Albanian National Hero. Time for lunch in a traditional restaurant where you will enjoy delicious food. Return to Tirana. Tirana became capital of Albania in 1920 and is the largest city of Albania. Your tour starts from the Main Boulevard at Skenderbeg Square. Here you can visit the National theater, Skanderbeg Statue (dedicated to the National Hero), Historic Museum, Cultural Palace, Et’hem Bey Mosque, Clock Tower and going through the Boulevard to the Pyramid, built in 1988 as a museum for Enver Hoxha, dictator of the period. End of service.
Albania Day Trip from Budva and Becici, Petrovac or Bar
Departure from Budva and Becici is at 7 am (Petrovac 7h30; Bar 8h). Your driver and tour guide will pick you up in front of your hotel and your excursion to Albania can start. During your ride to Albania you will have opportunity to see beautiful coastline and small maritime towns while your tour guide will tell you more about Montenegro and Albania. Your first stop in Albania is city of Skadar, one of the oldest cities in Albania located near Skadar Lake famous for the biggest mosque in Albania. Your tour guide will tell you more about the history of Skadar area and after sightseeing of city center you continue your trip to Durres, the second largest city and a municipality of Albania. Durrës, historically also known as Durazzo and Dyrrachium, is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities. It is one of the most ancient and economically significant cities of Albania. Durrës is home to Albania's main port, the Port of Durrës. After visiting Durres you will enjoy smooth ride to Tirana, the capital of Albania. Your tour guide will give you all information about Tirana during your panoramic ride and at the end of panoramic tour you will have free time to enjoy local specialties and buy souvenirs. After free time, continue your ride back to your hotel where your driver will drop you off.
Albania Hidden Gems 8 Days Tour
Day 1. Transfer Airport – Hotel TiranaThe group is met at the airport by our Guide and Driver and transfer to the hotel in Tirana. After a short time in the hotel we take a city walk to visit the center of Tirana and Et’hem Bey Mosque.Day 2. Tirana-Marikaj-Kruja – RubikToday we start the day by visiting the History Museum in Tirana. After the visit we head to the agritourist center of Marikaj where a nice lunch arrangements waits for us. Next we travel to the city of Kruja where we can visit the Castle and Scanderbeg Museum. In the end of our visits we transfer to Rubik where will be accommodated.Day 3. Rubik – Prizren – Gjakova – ValbonaWe travel today through the Nation’s Highway toward Prizren, Kosovo. In Prizren we will visit Sinan Pasha mosque, hammam, old city center. Next we drive to Gjakova where we visit the Old Bazaar and have lunch as well. After lunch we head toward Valbona valley in Albania.Day 4. Valbona – Kukaj – ValbonaToday we will walk for about 1 hour to Kukaj village where we will learn more about the life of the local shepherds. We will meet with Tahir, a local, who lives in Kukaj. During tonight’s dinner we have invited a folk group to perform for us. They live in a nearby village and are self taught to play the local instruments and dance.Day 5. Valbona – Fierzë – Koman – ShkodërWe travel by our minibus until Fierza to catch the boat that sails for about 2 hours through Koman Lake. In Koman lake have been built 3 of the most important hydro power plants in Albania with an installed power of 600 MW. After lunch we drive towards Shkodër where before entering the city we can visit Rozafa castle, which dates back to 4th century BC.Day 6. Shkodër – Durrës – BeratToday we head to Durrës the 2nd biggest city in Albania, which dates back to 7th century BC to visit the Roman Amphitheatre. Next we resume driving to Berat to visit the UNESCO city. First we will visit the castle, which dates back to 5th century BC and after that we will take a walk through Mangalem quarter which gave a distinctive look to the city’s architecture.Day 7. Berat – Elbasan – Ibë (village near Tirana)Our journey will take us to Elbasan where we will visit the Castle, which dates back from 15th century and Saint Mary church in the castle. After lunch we drive to Kame resort in the near Tirana where will be accommodated.Day 8. Ibë (village) – Tirana – Mother Teresa AirportToday before our flight departure we can take a walk around the village or just relax in the resort before heading up to the airport. End of the Program.
Shkoder Day Trip from Tirana
After pick up the hotel, you will be driven to the city of Shkoder, the third largest town in Albania, located 95 Km North of Tirana. Known for the culture, tradition and natural beauty, this city offers a touristic diversity that is rarely found in any other city in Albania: with rivers, lakes, lagoons and mountains which make Shkodra an unforgettable destination in Albania. Built on a rocky hill overlooking the city, by the rivers of Buna and Drini, you will find the most important monument of Shkoder: The Castle of Rozafa. After visiting the Castle area you will have the chance to explore the Leaden Mosque and Catholic Church and notice the diverse religious elements and architecture. Possibility to stroll through the local bazaar of Shkoder, get a glimpse of Albanian traditions and maybe buy a souvenir. Optional: Lunch with traditional dishes of this region including Krap fish which is cooked on a roof tile (not included in price) Head back to Tirana. End of service.