Albania Hidden Gems 8 Days Tour

Day 1. Transfer Airport – Hotel TiranaThe group is met at the airport by our Guide and Driver and transfer to the hotel in Tirana. After a short time in the hotel we take a city walk to visit the center of Tirana and Et’hem Bey Mosque.Day 2. Tirana-Marikaj-Kruja – RubikToday we start the day by visiting the History Museum in Tirana. After the visit we head to the agritourist center of Marikaj where a nice lunch arrangements waits for us. Next we travel to the city of Kruja where we can visit the Castle and Scanderbeg Museum. In the end of our visits we transfer to Rubik where will be accommodated.Day 3. Rubik – Prizren – Gjakova – ValbonaWe travel today through the Nation’s Highway toward Prizren, Kosovo. In Prizren we will visit Sinan Pasha mosque, hammam, old city center. Next we drive to Gjakova where we visit the Old Bazaar and have lunch as well. After lunch we head toward Valbona valley in Albania.Day 4. Valbona – Kukaj – ValbonaToday we will walk for about 1 hour to Kukaj village where we will learn more about the life of the local shepherds. We will meet with Tahir, a local, who lives in Kukaj. During tonight’s dinner we have invited a folk group to perform for us. They live in a nearby village and are self taught to play the local instruments and dance.Day 5. Valbona – Fierzë – Koman – ShkodërWe travel by our minibus until Fierza to catch the boat that sails for about 2 hours through Koman Lake. In Koman lake have been built 3 of the most important hydro power plants in Albania with an installed power of 600 MW. After lunch we drive towards Shkodër where before entering the city we can visit Rozafa castle, which dates back to 4th century BC.Day 6. Shkodër – Durrës – BeratToday we head to Durrës the 2nd biggest city in Albania, which dates back to 7th century BC to visit the Roman Amphitheatre. Next we resume driving to Berat to visit the UNESCO city. First we will visit the castle, which dates back to 5th century BC and after that we will take a walk through Mangalem quarter which gave a distinctive look to the city’s architecture.Day 7. Berat – Elbasan – Ibë (village near Tirana)Our journey will take us to Elbasan where we will visit the Castle, which dates back from 15th century and Saint Mary church in the castle. After lunch we drive to Kame resort in the near Tirana where will be accommodated.Day 8. Ibë (village) – Tirana – Mother Teresa AirportToday before our flight departure we can take a walk around the village or just relax in the resort before heading up to the airport. End of the Program.