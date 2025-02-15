Albanian beaches have been trending on TikTok of late, as you might have seen.

And why shouldn’t they? This Balkan nation is indeed spoiled with an incredible lineup of beaches. Graced by crystalline and deep blue waters, they rival any on this side of Europe.

Fronting the Ionian and Adriatic Seas, Albanian beaches range from party hot spots so crammed (and fun) that there’s little room to put down a towel, to idyllic secret coves accessible only by boat. On the southern Ionian coast, the Albanian Riviera is lapped by gentle turquoise waves that cover shipwrecks perfect for diving. (Get there by flying to the Greek island of Corfu, then taking a ferry to Sarandë.) Or visit the more rugged and very pretty northern Adriatic coast, accessible from the capital, Tirana.

Albania’s beaches are most popular in the warm months (June to September), though you might be able to find some warm days without the crowds in May. As you begin to think about just when you want to lie out in the Albanian sun, consider our list of its eight top beaches.

The crowded and lively beach at Ksamil. Maksym Dykha/Shutterstock

1. Ksamil

Best beach for turquoise water

If you’ve seen images of a beach in Albania, it’s probably one in or around the southwestern town of Ksamil. The beautiful sand and greenish-blue water here make it an undeniable and deserving hot spot for summer sunseekers. Swim from Ksamil Beach or rent a pedal boat to get to several islands just off the coast, or dive to see six former military ships under the surface (Saranda Diving Center can help with that).

Ksamil’s popularity has caused accommodation rates to skyrocket in the high season, and its beaches to get packed to the brim with chairs and umbrellas. Note that while you technically can put a towel down anywhere, vendors may pester you to buy something or leave.

Detour: Don’t miss Albania’s finest man-made attraction: the 2500-year-old archeological ruins at Butrint.

2. Borsh

Best beach if you need personal space

Many travelers end up staying in Sarandë due to convenience (it has great transport links) and price (it’s cheaper than Ksamil). Yet Sarandë’s public beach isn’t as enchanting as Ksamil’s, and a constant soundtrack from pirate-ship party boats will disturb anyone’s relaxation. For something quieter, head north to 7km-long (4¼-mile-long), white-pebble Borsh Beach.

Detour: If you’re feeling adventurous, check out secluded Kakoma Beach, with clear water and few other people. You will need to walk a challenging 30 minutes from the road to get to it.

Gjipe Beach, Albania. Zdenek Matyas Photography/Shutterstock

3. Gjipe

Best beach for secluded bliss

You’ll find Gjipe, one of Albania’s most picturesque and private beaches, between the towns of Himarë and Dhërmi. You’ll need to hike for 30 minutes from where you park or get dropped off. And if you can manage that, the beach is worth every drop of sweat.

Planning tip: Stay in the town of Himarë, where you can hire a boat tour to take you to isolated beaches where it’ll be just you and the sand.

An evening scene at Drymades (Dhërmi) Beach. Cavan Images/Getty Images

4. Drymades

Best beach for music festivals

The town of Dhërmi on the Ionian coast has become the hottest new draw on the Albanian coast. Long, pebbled Drymades Beach has plenty of chic restaurants with thatched umbrellas and a lineup of brand-new beachfront accommodations that make for a comfortable vacation – and one that’s on-trend, too.

Planning tip: Dhërmi is also becoming well-known on the summer-festival circuit, especially thanks to June’s weeklong EDM festival Kala.

5. Spille

Best beach within easy reach of Tirana

Escape the busy Albanian capital for a stellar sea escape at Spille Beach. The long beach is free of loud music and seaside clubs, and is backed by pretty pine forest.

Detour: Make it a day trip and visit the nearby town of Durrës, where you’ll find a Roman amphitheater.

The ruins of a 15th-century fort share the shoreline with the beach at Cape Rodon. kasakphoto/Shutterstock

6. Cape of Rodon

Best beach for history

Jutting into the Adriatic Sea northwest of Tirana, the Cape of Rodon is a natural wonder that few international visitors have heard about. The cape is lined with beaches, hidden coves and ruins including Rodoni Castle, which was built by national hero Skanderbeg in the 15th century.

7. Velipoja

Best northern beach

The delightful, bicycle-loving town of Shkodër is the gateway to mountain hikes in the brilliantly named Accursed Mountains (also called the Albanian Alps). The town is just 30km (19 miles) by road from the long, fine-sand Adriatic beach of Velipoja, which has a youthful, French Riviera vibe thanks to its many cool seaside bars.

Detour: Hike the peaks of the Balkans trail through Theth and Valbona. Most accommodations in Shkodër can arrange multiday guided and self-guided treks.

A flamingo takes off on the water in Divjakë-Karavasta National Park, Albania. Felix Bilani/Shutterstock

8. Divjakës

Best beach for wildlife

Located on a long sandbar separating the Adriatic and Albania’s largest lagoon, Divjakës, inside Divjakë-Karavasta National Park, is a great place for spotting birds and sea turtles, who nest in the sand here. The park as a whole is home to bears, wolves, lynx and more than 200 bird species, including Dalmatian pelicans, flamingos and golden eagles.

Joel Balsam wrote the Albania chapter for the 4th edition of Lonely Planet’s guide to the Western Balkans.