Tour of Valbona Valley, Theth and Shkoder in 4 days

Day 1 : We begin our journey toward Northern Albania, leaving Tirana early in the morning at 05:00 (Hotel pickup Included on request). Our guide and the Driver will pick you up to start the journey. At 09:00 we get on the ferry that sails right in the heart of the Albanian Alps. The Koman lake ferry trip offers some spectacular views of the Albanian Alps, waterfalls, rural villages and wild forests. Drop off in Fierza after 2.5 hours of sail in Koman Lake. As the Land Rover could not pass to Theth from Valbona you and the guide continue the sail seperatly. In Fierza (the 2nd station of the Koman lake) our other colleague pick us up and he sent us to Valbona. As the Land Rover will be back in Theth in the last day you can pack light in a small backpack and let most of your things is the car. In the last day the driver and the car will came to pick us up in Theth and beings you the rest of the bags as well. Passing through Bajram Curri, we enter the national park of Valbona Valley. After a delicious traditional lunch, we explore some of the main attractions, such as Kukaj, the farthest neighbourhood in Valbona Valley, pretty rural and remote, the “Old Mill” and the centre of the village. Overnight and dinner in the guesthouse in Valbona.Day 2 : Breakfast in the guesthouse. This would be an intense day as walk takes more than 6 hours in a remote terrain reaching Theth, but defiantly worthy! Starting the hike to Theth at 8:30 from Valbona. Panoramic picnic lunch on the top of the mountains. After arrival in Theth and a short break in the afternoon will be visited the Ethnographic Museum, the old Church and the “Lock in” Tower (symbol of Theth) and its fascinating story in centuries. Dinner and overnight in the guesthouse. Day 3 : The main destination for the 3rd day will be the “Blue Eye” of Theth and Gurna’s Canyons, formed from the Black River, which flaw out from the Black Top. The Blue Eye is formed by the erosion of rock by the water that descends from the mountains. It will be the main activity of this day since it takes more than 3 hours reaching it from the guesthouse. Picnic lunch at the “Blue Eye” park. Dinner and overnight in the guesthouse.Day 4 : Almost one hour of walk from the Guesthouse the Waterfall of Theth will be the final destination in Theth. Shkodra is the main city of Northern Albania. City tour of Shkodra when will be visited the city center, the famous pedestrian boulevard “Pedonale”, the Cathedral of Shkodra, main Mosque and the Orthodox Church. We have our final lunch (not included in the price) by the Buna River, with an amazing view of the Rozafa castle. After lunch we get on the way to the final destination, Tirana. Arrival in Tirana in the latte afternoon. Hotel Drop off on request. This is where we give you some warm greetings from Choose Balkans team and we wish to see you again next year.