Tour of Theth - 2 Days Tour
Day 1 We begin our journey toward Northern Albania, leaving Tirana early in the morning at 05:00. On our way to Theth we will pas through the city of Shkoder with the Rosafa Castle on top. After taking a right turn toward Tamara we enter the area of the Albanian Alps.After the arrival in Theth we enjoy e traditional lunch at the Guesthouse. We start with visits on Thethi’s main historic and natural attractions. We will visit the famous tower “Kulla e Ngujimit”, the Church, the ethnographic museum, the waterfall and some of the main natural attractions around the village. Traditional Dinner and overnight in Guesthouse in Theth.Day 2Almost one hour of walk from the Guesthouse the Waterfall of Theth will be the final destination in Theth. Shkodra is the main city of Northern Albania. City tour of Shkodra when will be visited the city center, the famous pedestrian boulevard “Pedonale”, the Cathedral of Shkodra, main Mosque and the Orthodox Church.We have our final lunch by the Buna River, with an amazing view of the Rozafa castle. After lunch (not included in the price) we get on the way to the final destination, Tirana.
Tour of Valbona Valley, Theth and Shkoder in 4 days
Day 1 : We begin our journey toward Northern Albania, leaving Tirana early in the morning at 05:00 (Hotel pickup Included on request). Our guide and the Driver will pick you up to start the journey. At 09:00 we get on the ferry that sails right in the heart of the Albanian Alps. The Koman lake ferry trip offers some spectacular views of the Albanian Alps, waterfalls, rural villages and wild forests. Drop off in Fierza after 2.5 hours of sail in Koman Lake. As the Land Rover could not pass to Theth from Valbona you and the guide continue the sail seperatly. In Fierza (the 2nd station of the Koman lake) our other colleague pick us up and he sent us to Valbona. As the Land Rover will be back in Theth in the last day you can pack light in a small backpack and let most of your things is the car. In the last day the driver and the car will came to pick us up in Theth and beings you the rest of the bags as well. Passing through Bajram Curri, we enter the national park of Valbona Valley. After a delicious traditional lunch, we explore some of the main attractions, such as Kukaj, the farthest neighbourhood in Valbona Valley, pretty rural and remote, the “Old Mill” and the centre of the village. Overnight and dinner in the guesthouse in Valbona.Day 2 : Breakfast in the guesthouse. This would be an intense day as walk takes more than 6 hours in a remote terrain reaching Theth, but defiantly worthy! Starting the hike to Theth at 8:30 from Valbona. Panoramic picnic lunch on the top of the mountains. After arrival in Theth and a short break in the afternoon will be visited the Ethnographic Museum, the old Church and the “Lock in” Tower (symbol of Theth) and its fascinating story in centuries. Dinner and overnight in the guesthouse. Day 3 : The main destination for the 3rd day will be the “Blue Eye” of Theth and Gurna’s Canyons, formed from the Black River, which flaw out from the Black Top. The Blue Eye is formed by the erosion of rock by the water that descends from the mountains. It will be the main activity of this day since it takes more than 3 hours reaching it from the guesthouse. Picnic lunch at the “Blue Eye” park. Dinner and overnight in the guesthouse.Day 4 : Almost one hour of walk from the Guesthouse the Waterfall of Theth will be the final destination in Theth. Shkodra is the main city of Northern Albania. City tour of Shkodra when will be visited the city center, the famous pedestrian boulevard “Pedonale”, the Cathedral of Shkodra, main Mosque and the Orthodox Church. We have our final lunch (not included in the price) by the Buna River, with an amazing view of the Rozafa castle. After lunch we get on the way to the final destination, Tirana. Arrival in Tirana in the latte afternoon. Hotel Drop off on request. This is where we give you some warm greetings from Choose Balkans team and we wish to see you again next year.
Tour of Shkoder in one Day
Tour start at 9:00 from Choose Balkans Offices (Hotel Pick Up in Request) toward the historical town of Shkodra. In our way to Shkodra we will first face Lezha, an historic city with a prehistoric castle on the top of the hill above the city. In the fetes of the hill is lied the Memorial Grave of Scanderbeg. Shkodra is well known also for its Castle, one of the biggest in Albania. After the arrival in Shkodra part of our tour will be visits in the The Rozafa Castle Catholic Cathedral (Kisha e Madhe) Museum of the Cathedral. “Xhamia e Madhe” – The main mosque “Pedonalia” Pedestrian street
Shuttle Service Tirana to Budva up to 4 people per car
We offer a dedicated shuttle service from Tirana City Centre of Tirana International Airport to the City of Budva in Montenegro. You would be picked up by our professional driver (English or Italian Language Speaker), at the predetermined meeting point. On the way to Budva you would be able to enjoy the panoramic landscape of Northern Albania. We would pass near by the city of Lezha and the city of Shkodra. The drive would last between 3 - 5 hours from the starting point depending on the traffic. The car is appropriate for maximum 4 passengers (adults). On the way from Tirana to Budva, on request you might stop for a coffee, lunch or dinner.
Classical Highlights of Albania 7-Day Tour
Day 1Tirana- Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Hotel. Visit the National Historic Museum in Tirana which offers an in depth introduction to Albanian history. Traditional Albanian restaurant suggestions for dinner will be given. Overnight in Tirana.Day 2Tirana – Shkodra - Kruja – Tirana (3.5 hours driving time). After breakfast we drive to Shkodra. Visit Rozafa Castle from where spectacular views all around can be admired. Proceed to Kruja - the centre of Albanian resistance against the Turks under our national hero Scanderbeg. Return and overnight in Tirana.Day 3Tirana – Ardenica – Apollonia – Vlora (3.5 hours driving time). Depart to Vlora where Albanian Independence was proclaimed. On the way we stop at the Monastery of Ardenica, supposed to have been built in the middle ages. Proceed to the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora.Day 4Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time). After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the spectacular Albanian Riviera looking down at the Ionian Sea.Then we continue past Saranda, to the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO world heritage site and the most important archaeological discovery in Albania. Apart the beautiful antique ruins it has the added benefit of being situated in a beautiful peninsula, rich in flora and fauna. After the visits we return to Saranda for overnight.Day 5Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time).Drive to Berat. On our way lays Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with beautiful and very distinctive architecture. Visit the medieval Castle which used to be a political prison during the communist dictatorship and the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house the Albanian dictator was born in. Overnight in Berat is a unique experience staying in houses up to 300 years old turned hotels.Day 6Berat (UNESCO) – Durres-Tirana (2.5 hours driving time).Visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over 40 churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) where we have lunch by the sea (optional). After lunch we take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area, and the Archaeological museum. Tirana overnight.Day 7 Tirana-Airport
14-Day Tour through Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and visit the National Museum of History. Afterwards take a driven tour of the major sites of Tirana, including the colourful buildings.Day 2:The archaeological site of Apollonia. After the visits continue on to Vlora where we stay overnight.Day 3: Depart to Saranda through the spectacular Albanian Riviera.Llogara National Park. Continue to the ancient city of Butrint, another UNESCO World Heritage site, considered the best archaeological site in Albania and one of the most important in the Balkans.Day 4: Depart for Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site. Afterwards, in Gjirokastra we visit the fortress part, Arms Museum and Ethnographic Museum.Day 5: Depart for Berat, one of the most visited and characteristic towns in Albania under the protection of UNESCO for its architectural uniqueness.Day 6: Depart for to the city of Ohrid. We stop at Elbasan for a visit at the castle. Afterwards proceed to Struga famous for its wall of water where the Black Drin River flows out of Lake Ohrid on its way to the Adriatic.Day 7We visit St. Sofia Church, a classic Orthodox Byzantine church, dominating the Old Town, demonstrates the link between Byzantine and Italian Renaissance art. Other visits include: Saint Painteleimon Church, The Holy Virgin of Peribleptos Church, Icon Gallery, and old Bazaar.Day 8: Drive to Stobi, archaeological site in Macedonia. Afterwards depart for Skopje. Visit the old Turkish bazaar, Mahmut Pasha Hammam, the memorial house of Mother Teresa, stone bridge and the Macedonia Plaza.Day 9: Visiting wonderful Gadima Cave. Next visit the 1389 Kosovo Battlefield and Sultan Murat’s grave. Visit Gracanica. Visit Ulpiana.Day 10: Visit Prizren, a true open air museum, one of the most beautiful towns of Kosovo. Rahoveci renowned wines; afterwards head towards Peja.Day 11: Drive to North West Kosovo and Montenegro takes us to Kolašin which is Montenegro's most famous ski resort, and its capital Podgorica. Day 12: Visit The Old City of Kotor. Cetinje is a town of immense historical heritage, founded in the 15th century. Day 13: On the way stop for a photo at Sveti Stefan. Afterwards proceed to Shkodra centre of Roman Catholicism in Albania. Overnight in Tirana.Day 14: Tirana-Airport