Corfu Albania Day Trip by Ferry with Optional Butrint Tour
Enjoy a day trip to the country of Albania Following your departure from Corfu, you will cruise along the Albanian shores to reach the port of Ag. Saranda city. Once passports are checked, you will have free time to explore the city of Ag. Saranda.Moving on from the mainland, you will pass small picturesque villages and endless fertile plains leading to a great lake. The highlight of your day will be the excursion to Butrint - designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage site in 1997. Over the centuries, the ancient town had disappeared under layers of silt and vegetation - but archaeologists have uncovered one of the best remains of a working town in the Mediterranean. At the edge of the lake where the ancient city of Vouthrota is situated, with it's well maintained archaeological monuments and ancient theater, you will be taken 2500 years back in time to the 3rd century A.D. The ancient gymnasium, the Roman ablutions, the ancient temple with the priceless mosaic floor and the enormous stone walls will take you back to a time not known to man.You will then head to the castle of Ali Passa, an oddment of the Ottoman Empire, which will provide you with a panoramic view of the Ancient City. On the return journey, you will have the option to stop at a restaurant for lunch (at own expense). Then, you will return to the city of Ag. Saranda where you will have free time to roam before your journey concludes with hotel drop-off.
TOUR OF ALBANIA THREE UNESCO SITES
Day 1: After your arrival at Tirana airport we start our journey toward the city of Kruja with its beautiful medieval castle. Kruja was the stronghold of Scanderbeg, Albania’s National Hero, who fought against the Ottoman invasion during the 15thcentury. Walking tour of Tirana, Albania’s Capital. Overnight in Tirana. Day 2: At 08:00 we continue our tour Tirana to Ohrid Lake. On our way to Pogradec we do a short city tour of Elbasan within castle. We take a city tour of Pogradec, Drilon (a beautiful natural park by Ohrid lake) home to many sources of cold drinkable waters coming from beneath the Mountain “Mali i Thatë”. We travel to Tushemisht Village, famous for its rich traditional cuisine and the unique way of cooking the Koran (an autochthone fish found only in Ohrid Lake). Overnight in Tushemisht. Day 3 : After breakfast by the Lake Ohrid, our tour continues towards Berat. City tour of Berat, an historic town also known as the city of the 1001 windows. Berat is an Albanian museum city also part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Overnight in a Traditional Berati House in Mangalemi Neighborhood. Day 4 : Our tour of South Albania continues to Apollonia (about 2000 years old civilization) with its beautiful Facade, the Odeon Theater, the Church of Saint Mary, the nymphaeum (monumental fountains) the ancient statues of Illyrian times and mosaics. Our tour continues to Vlora, a beautiful Albanian city by the sea, formerly known as Aulona. Vlora has an astonishing view of the Ionian and Adriatic seas, with palm trees, sandy and rocky beaches. Overnight by the sea side in Vlora. Day 5 : Our tour of the Albanian Riviera continues to Orikumi, founded in III century B.C. We travel to Llogara Pass (a National Park) and stop in Dhermiu, a large village with about 30 old picturesque churches settled on a rough mountainous terrain. While traveling along the Albanian Riviera we stop at the bay of Porto Palermo, with its beautiful castle of Ali Pasha. In the evening we take a city tour of Saranda, including the synagogue and Lekursi castle. On the ruins of the old castle there is a bar with a breathtaking view of Saranda and Corfu Island. Overnight in Saranda. Day 6: We start our tour to Butrint an ancient city, part of the UNESCO world heritage. Butrinti is the most important archaeological site in Albania. On the tour to Gjirokastra we will visit the natural wonder of Blue Eye. Gjirokastra, is part of the UNESCO world heritage, with its great castle of Argjiroja and the weaponry Museum within the castle. We drive back to port of Saranda, where you can get on the ferry to Corfu, Greece. “Choose Balkans” Incoming Tour Operator thanks you for choosing our services and wishes your holidays had been gorgeous and full of unforgettable moments. We hope to see you again soon!
Butrint Day Trip from Corfu
Highlights Visit the UNESCO site of ButrintiEnjoy the well balanced ecosystem between Butrinti’s monuments and wildlifeLearn about the artistic treasure of Butrinti’s Baptistry from the 6th centurySoak up the stunning views of the Archeological Park from Butrint’s Castle What you can expect Your guide will meet you at Saranda port from where the tour begins. Next you will drive for about 35 minutes to Butrinti Archeological Park across Ksamil town. As you drive to the archeological site you can enjoy the panorama over Vivari Channel and learn about the Ali Pasha military outpost built around the 19th century to guard Corfu strait. In the archeological site you will be guided through its well preserved monuments beginning with the Venetian tower and continuing through the green vegetation to the temple of Asclepius and Agora. Next we walk to the Baptistry, Episcopal Palace, Church, the castle and Museum.The settlement goes as far back as the Bronze age believed to have been founded by the Trojan prince Heleni, son of King Priam. In the beginning it served as a trading post between the inlanders and the merchants sailing from Corfu. Later on it grew into a small town where the centre of the city was the temple dedicated to Asclepius, God of Medicine around the 3rd century BC. During the Roman Period the settlement became a Roman colony changing significantly. After the Roman expansion the city grows again during the Byzantine period when it became an episcopal centre. Later on during the Venetian rule the city shrunk in size and importance to become just a small fisherman village. The last period to be inhabited was during the 19th century when this area was part of Ioannina principality under the rule of Ali Pasha Tepelena. In the end of our visit we take a coffee break in the Archeological park and return to the city of Saranda where our tour ends.
Classical Highlights of Albania 7-Day Tour
Day 1Tirana- Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Hotel. Visit the National Historic Museum in Tirana which offers an in depth introduction to Albanian history. Traditional Albanian restaurant suggestions for dinner will be given. Overnight in Tirana.Day 2Tirana – Shkodra - Kruja – Tirana (3.5 hours driving time). After breakfast we drive to Shkodra. Visit Rozafa Castle from where spectacular views all around can be admired. Proceed to Kruja - the centre of Albanian resistance against the Turks under our national hero Scanderbeg. Return and overnight in Tirana.Day 3Tirana – Ardenica – Apollonia – Vlora (3.5 hours driving time). Depart to Vlora where Albanian Independence was proclaimed. On the way we stop at the Monastery of Ardenica, supposed to have been built in the middle ages. Proceed to the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora.Day 4Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time). After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the spectacular Albanian Riviera looking down at the Ionian Sea.Then we continue past Saranda, to the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO world heritage site and the most important archaeological discovery in Albania. Apart the beautiful antique ruins it has the added benefit of being situated in a beautiful peninsula, rich in flora and fauna. After the visits we return to Saranda for overnight.Day 5Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time).Drive to Berat. On our way lays Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with beautiful and very distinctive architecture. Visit the medieval Castle which used to be a political prison during the communist dictatorship and the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house the Albanian dictator was born in. Overnight in Berat is a unique experience staying in houses up to 300 years old turned hotels.Day 6Berat (UNESCO) – Durres-Tirana (2.5 hours driving time).Visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over 40 churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) where we have lunch by the sea (optional). After lunch we take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area, and the Archaeological museum. Tirana overnight.Day 7 Tirana-Airport
5-Day Albania Highlights Tour
Day 1: Tirana Airport – Apollonia – Vlora (2.5 hrs driving time)Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Vlora. Stop at the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora, the town of Albania’s Independence for the overnight stay.Day 2: Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the Albanian Riviera looking at the Ionian Sea. Stunning sceneries await us at the Llogara pass, about 1000 meters above sea level. Continue to Saranda, visit the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city was first settled by Greek colonists and was continuously inhabited for centuries forming archaeological layers of passing civilizations. It is situated in a beautiful peninsula among dense vegetation. Overnight in Saranda.Day 3: Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we drive to Berat. Stop in Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with very distinct architecture. Visit the Fortress used as the venue for the National Festival of Folk Song and Dance and has an Arms’ Museum with weapons from WWII. Next visit the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house where the Albanian dictator was born in. We depart for Berat one of the most attractive characteristic towns in Albania and a UNESCO protected site. In the afternoon explore the city of Berat independently. Overnight in Berat.Day 4: Berat (UNESCO) – Durres – Tirana (2.5 hours driving time)After breakfast we visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over many churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. Onufri was an Albanian Icon master painter of the 16th century who painted many orthodox churches in Albania and Greece. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) and most important cities in Albania. We take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area. Continue to Tirana and take a sightseeing tour there. Overnight in Tirana.Day 5: Tirana – Airport (30 min driving time)After breakfast, free to explore until time of transfer to Airport.
8-Day Tour Through the Natural Beauties and Historical Treasures of the Ionian Coast
Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and guided tour of the city along with the visit of the National Historical Museum, Et’hem Bey Mosque, Skanderbeg monument, clock tower. Cable car ride to Dajti National Park, where dinner is planned.Day 2: Durrës and Vlora. Drive to Durrës and guided visit of the city and its Roman amphitheater. After lunch in a restaurant by the sea, drive to Vlorë, where is planed the visit of the old St. Mary’s monastery in Zvërneci island. Dinner and accommodation in Radhima near Vlora.Day 3: Llogara National Park, Dhërmi and Livadhi Beach. Drive to the National Park of Llogara where a coffee break is planned. On the way to Livadhi Beach, sightseeing tour of the village of Dhërmi. During the day you have the possibility to perform one of the optional activities:1. Guided walk through the National Park of Llogara (3 hours).2. Paragliding from the Pass of Llogara to the beach of Palasa (weather permitting).Day 4: Enjoy sun and relaxation at Livadhi Beach. In the afternoon visit of the old village of Himara and the ruins of the old castle (century IV B.C. until century XVI).Day 5: Boat trip to Jali and Ngjipe Beach. The first stop of the trip is at the bay, which is called "Aquarium," and then a short coffee break is planned in Jali Beach. Then travel to the canyon and the beach of Ngjipe. It is formed by water erosion and is more than 2km long and 100m deep. Return to Livadhi in the afternoon.Day 6: Saranda and Ali Pasha Castle. The ancient Butrinti. Drive to Porto Palermo Bay, which was one of the most important military bases during the cold war. Here lies the Castle of Ali Pasha Tepelena, which we will visit. Drive to Ksamil near Saranda and enjoy free time for sun-and sea bathing. In the late afternoon drive to Butrint and visit the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Site, well known since the 7th century B.C. as the most important city of Epirus. Have dinner at the restaurant which lies at "Lëkursi Caste" on the top of a hill overlooking the bay of Saranda.Day 7: Vlora and boat trip around Karaburun Peninsula. On the way to Tirana, after a short coffee pause in Llogara National Park, and lunch in Radhima near Vlora, embark on a boat trip around Karaburun Peninsula. We will stop at the north end of the peninsula, where the cave of Haji Ali, which is 30 meters long, 10-15 meters high and 9.5 meters wide, lies. After dinner in Tirana, you can spend some pleasant moments in one of the bars of the “Block” area, the most vivid quarter of the city.Day 8: Transfer to the airport.