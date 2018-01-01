TOUR OF ALBANIA THREE UNESCO SITES

Day 1: After your arrival at Tirana airport we start our journey toward the city of Kruja with its beautiful medieval castle. Kruja was the stronghold of Scanderbeg, Albania's National Hero, who fought against the Ottoman invasion during the 15thcentury. Walking tour of Tirana, Albania's Capital. Overnight in Tirana. Day 2: At 08:00 we continue our tour Tirana to Ohrid Lake. On our way to Pogradec we do a short city tour of Elbasan within castle. We take a city tour of Pogradec, Drilon (a beautiful natural park by Ohrid lake) home to many sources of cold drinkable waters coming from beneath the Mountain "Mali i Thatë". We travel to Tushemisht Village, famous for its rich traditional cuisine and the unique way of cooking the Koran (an autochthone fish found only in Ohrid Lake). Overnight in Tushemisht. Day 3 : After breakfast by the Lake Ohrid, our tour continues towards Berat. City tour of Berat, an historic town also known as the city of the 1001 windows. Berat is an Albanian museum city also part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Overnight in a Traditional Berati House in Mangalemi Neighborhood. Day 4 : Our tour of South Albania continues to Apollonia (about 2000 years old civilization) with its beautiful Facade, the Odeon Theater, the Church of Saint Mary, the nymphaeum (monumental fountains) the ancient statues of Illyrian times and mosaics. Our tour continues to Vlora, a beautiful Albanian city by the sea, formerly known as Aulona. Vlora has an astonishing view of the Ionian and Adriatic seas, with palm trees, sandy and rocky beaches. Overnight by the sea side in Vlora. Day 5 : Our tour of the Albanian Riviera continues to Orikumi, founded in III century B.C. We travel to Llogara Pass (a National Park) and stop in Dhermiu, a large village with about 30 old picturesque churches settled on a rough mountainous terrain. While traveling along the Albanian Riviera we stop at the bay of Porto Palermo, with its beautiful castle of Ali Pasha. In the evening we take a city tour of Saranda, including the synagogue and Lekursi castle. On the ruins of the old castle there is a bar with a breathtaking view of Saranda and Corfu Island. Overnight in Saranda. Day 6: We start our tour to Butrint an ancient city, part of the UNESCO world heritage. Butrinti is the most important archaeological site in Albania. On the tour to Gjirokastra we will visit the natural wonder of Blue Eye. Gjirokastra, is part of the UNESCO world heritage, with its great castle of Argjiroja and the weaponry Museum within the castle. We drive back to port of Saranda, where you can get on the ferry to Corfu, Greece.