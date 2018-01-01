Welcome to Berat
Albania Hidden Gems 8 Days Tour
Day 1. Transfer Airport – Hotel TiranaThe group is met at the airport by our Guide and Driver and transfer to the hotel in Tirana. After a short time in the hotel we take a city walk to visit the center of Tirana and Et’hem Bey Mosque.Day 2. Tirana-Marikaj-Kruja – RubikToday we start the day by visiting the History Museum in Tirana. After the visit we head to the agritourist center of Marikaj where a nice lunch arrangements waits for us. Next we travel to the city of Kruja where we can visit the Castle and Scanderbeg Museum. In the end of our visits we transfer to Rubik where will be accommodated.Day 3. Rubik – Prizren – Gjakova – ValbonaWe travel today through the Nation’s Highway toward Prizren, Kosovo. In Prizren we will visit Sinan Pasha mosque, hammam, old city center. Next we drive to Gjakova where we visit the Old Bazaar and have lunch as well. After lunch we head toward Valbona valley in Albania.Day 4. Valbona – Kukaj – ValbonaToday we will walk for about 1 hour to Kukaj village where we will learn more about the life of the local shepherds. We will meet with Tahir, a local, who lives in Kukaj. During tonight’s dinner we have invited a folk group to perform for us. They live in a nearby village and are self taught to play the local instruments and dance.Day 5. Valbona – Fierzë – Koman – ShkodërWe travel by our minibus until Fierza to catch the boat that sails for about 2 hours through Koman Lake. In Koman lake have been built 3 of the most important hydro power plants in Albania with an installed power of 600 MW. After lunch we drive towards Shkodër where before entering the city we can visit Rozafa castle, which dates back to 4th century BC.Day 6. Shkodër – Durrës – BeratToday we head to Durrës the 2nd biggest city in Albania, which dates back to 7th century BC to visit the Roman Amphitheatre. Next we resume driving to Berat to visit the UNESCO city. First we will visit the castle, which dates back to 5th century BC and after that we will take a walk through Mangalem quarter which gave a distinctive look to the city’s architecture.Day 7. Berat – Elbasan – Ibë (village near Tirana)Our journey will take us to Elbasan where we will visit the Castle, which dates back from 15th century and Saint Mary church in the castle. After lunch we drive to Kame resort in the near Tirana where will be accommodated.Day 8. Ibë (village) – Tirana – Mother Teresa AirportToday before our flight departure we can take a walk around the village or just relax in the resort before heading up to the airport. End of the Program.
Tour of Berat in one day
Tour start at 9:00 from Choose Balkans Offices (Hotel Pick Up in Request) toward The historical town of Berat is also known as the city of the 1001 windows. Berat is an Albanian museum city also part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. After the arrival in Berat part of our tour will be visits in the The fort (Berat’s Kala) Mangalem Gorica “Ura e Gorrices” – Gorrica Bridge The Onufri's Museum Xhamia e Beqarit – Bachelor’s Mosque After the traditional lunch (not included in the price) in one traditional restaurant in Berat we will return in Tirana when our tour ends. “Choose Balkans” Incoming Tour Operator thanks you for choosing our services and wishes your holidays had been gorgeous and full of unforgettable moments. We hope to see you soon!
TOUR OF ALBANIA THREE UNESCO SITES
Day 1: After your arrival at Tirana airport we start our journey toward the city of Kruja with its beautiful medieval castle. Kruja was the stronghold of Scanderbeg, Albania’s National Hero, who fought against the Ottoman invasion during the 15thcentury. Walking tour of Tirana, Albania’s Capital. Overnight in Tirana. Day 2: At 08:00 we continue our tour Tirana to Ohrid Lake. On our way to Pogradec we do a short city tour of Elbasan within castle. We take a city tour of Pogradec, Drilon (a beautiful natural park by Ohrid lake) home to many sources of cold drinkable waters coming from beneath the Mountain “Mali i Thatë”. We travel to Tushemisht Village, famous for its rich traditional cuisine and the unique way of cooking the Koran (an autochthone fish found only in Ohrid Lake). Overnight in Tushemisht. Day 3 : After breakfast by the Lake Ohrid, our tour continues towards Berat. City tour of Berat, an historic town also known as the city of the 1001 windows. Berat is an Albanian museum city also part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Overnight in a Traditional Berati House in Mangalemi Neighborhood. Day 4 : Our tour of South Albania continues to Apollonia (about 2000 years old civilization) with its beautiful Facade, the Odeon Theater, the Church of Saint Mary, the nymphaeum (monumental fountains) the ancient statues of Illyrian times and mosaics. Our tour continues to Vlora, a beautiful Albanian city by the sea, formerly known as Aulona. Vlora has an astonishing view of the Ionian and Adriatic seas, with palm trees, sandy and rocky beaches. Overnight by the sea side in Vlora. Day 5 : Our tour of the Albanian Riviera continues to Orikumi, founded in III century B.C. We travel to Llogara Pass (a National Park) and stop in Dhermiu, a large village with about 30 old picturesque churches settled on a rough mountainous terrain. While traveling along the Albanian Riviera we stop at the bay of Porto Palermo, with its beautiful castle of Ali Pasha. In the evening we take a city tour of Saranda, including the synagogue and Lekursi castle. On the ruins of the old castle there is a bar with a breathtaking view of Saranda and Corfu Island. Overnight in Saranda. Day 6: We start our tour to Butrint an ancient city, part of the UNESCO world heritage. Butrinti is the most important archaeological site in Albania. On the tour to Gjirokastra we will visit the natural wonder of Blue Eye. Gjirokastra, is part of the UNESCO world heritage, with its great castle of Argjiroja and the weaponry Museum within the castle. We drive back to port of Saranda, where you can get on the ferry to Corfu, Greece. “Choose Balkans” Incoming Tour Operator thanks you for choosing our services and wishes your holidays had been gorgeous and full of unforgettable moments. We hope to see you again soon!
Full Day Berat Tour from Tirana
We head towards Berat at 8:30 am. Once we enter the ancient part of the city, you will have the chance to see architectural traces of the Roman, Bulgarian and Ottoman conquests that tore through the region. You will visit the King's Mosque and Helveti Teke. The next stop will be the ancient neighborhoods of Mangalemi and Gorica, and the unique architecture that they boast.Following this, we will visit the Onufri Museum housed within the 18th century Cathedral of St. Mary. There, we will admire the iconic works of the great painter Onufri. We will visit one of the largest castles still inhabited by civilians. Within the castle walls, we will see many Byzantine churches and Ottoman mosques dating from the 13th century. The castle itself offers spectacular views of the city of Berat. After a traditional lunch inside the castle, we will return to Tirana.
Classical Highlights of Albania 7-Day Tour
Day 1Tirana- Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Hotel. Visit the National Historic Museum in Tirana which offers an in depth introduction to Albanian history. Traditional Albanian restaurant suggestions for dinner will be given. Overnight in Tirana.Day 2Tirana – Shkodra - Kruja – Tirana (3.5 hours driving time). After breakfast we drive to Shkodra. Visit Rozafa Castle from where spectacular views all around can be admired. Proceed to Kruja - the centre of Albanian resistance against the Turks under our national hero Scanderbeg. Return and overnight in Tirana.Day 3Tirana – Ardenica – Apollonia – Vlora (3.5 hours driving time). Depart to Vlora where Albanian Independence was proclaimed. On the way we stop at the Monastery of Ardenica, supposed to have been built in the middle ages. Proceed to the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora.Day 4Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time). After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the spectacular Albanian Riviera looking down at the Ionian Sea.Then we continue past Saranda, to the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO world heritage site and the most important archaeological discovery in Albania. Apart the beautiful antique ruins it has the added benefit of being situated in a beautiful peninsula, rich in flora and fauna. After the visits we return to Saranda for overnight.Day 5Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time).Drive to Berat. On our way lays Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with beautiful and very distinctive architecture. Visit the medieval Castle which used to be a political prison during the communist dictatorship and the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house the Albanian dictator was born in. Overnight in Berat is a unique experience staying in houses up to 300 years old turned hotels.Day 6Berat (UNESCO) – Durres-Tirana (2.5 hours driving time).Visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over 40 churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) where we have lunch by the sea (optional). After lunch we take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area, and the Archaeological museum. Tirana overnight.Day 7 Tirana-Airport
5-Day Albania Highlights Tour
Day 1: Tirana Airport – Apollonia – Vlora (2.5 hrs driving time)Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Vlora. Stop at the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora, the town of Albania’s Independence for the overnight stay.Day 2: Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the Albanian Riviera looking at the Ionian Sea. Stunning sceneries await us at the Llogara pass, about 1000 meters above sea level. Continue to Saranda, visit the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city was first settled by Greek colonists and was continuously inhabited for centuries forming archaeological layers of passing civilizations. It is situated in a beautiful peninsula among dense vegetation. Overnight in Saranda.Day 3: Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we drive to Berat. Stop in Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with very distinct architecture. Visit the Fortress used as the venue for the National Festival of Folk Song and Dance and has an Arms’ Museum with weapons from WWII. Next visit the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house where the Albanian dictator was born in. We depart for Berat one of the most attractive characteristic towns in Albania and a UNESCO protected site. In the afternoon explore the city of Berat independently. Overnight in Berat.Day 4: Berat (UNESCO) – Durres – Tirana (2.5 hours driving time)After breakfast we visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over many churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. Onufri was an Albanian Icon master painter of the 16th century who painted many orthodox churches in Albania and Greece. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) and most important cities in Albania. We take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area. Continue to Tirana and take a sightseeing tour there. Overnight in Tirana.Day 5: Tirana – Airport (30 min driving time)After breakfast, free to explore until time of transfer to Airport.