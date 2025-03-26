Albania has been one of Eastern Europe’s hottest destinations for the last few years, and it’s easy to see why. The Balkan country has marvelous turquoise-water beaches along its Albanian Riviera, well-preserved ancient ruins like Butrint, fascinating “museum” cities such as Berat and Gjirokastër, and delicious food, all for a fraction of the price of nearby Greece and Croatia.

But Albania’s relatively quick rise to top destination status means that infrastructure, like signage, as well as English levels among the population aren’t quite at the level of some similar countries. That’s why using local SIMs, eSIMS and roaming to stay connected and access apps such as Google Maps and Translate is extra important in Albania.

The ruins of Butrint, Albania's largest ancient site. Leonid Andronov/Getty Images

Will my phone work in Albania?

While you should be able to connect to the internet using your home carrier, you’ll be charged a small fortune for using your phone abroad, unless you have a particular plan that includes international coverage. For a more affordable and reliable solution, consider buying a local SIM card or downloading an eSIM like Saily. You’ll need to have a SIM card slot in your phone (iPhone 14s and later in the US don’t have one) and for it to be GSM unlocked to use a prepaid card. For an eSIM, make sure your phone is compatible and don’t forget to switch off your usual plan to avoid being charged twice.

If you’re stopping in Albania for a day or two, you could get away with 1GB of data, valid for a week – especially in you’re in Tirana and connected to your accommodation’s wi-fi. Otherwise, opt for more data.

What mobile networks are available in Albania?

Albania has two telecom operators: Vodafone and ONE (site may not work outside Albania).

Coverage: 4G coverage is widespread in Albania, though it's unlikely you'll be able to connect to the internet in the northern Accursed Mountains (aka Albanian Alps). Albania has only recently started deploying 5G – you’ll find it only in Tirana.

Prepaid SIM Options: Both Vodafone and ONE sell prepaid SIM cards to foreigners with similar plans and rates of connectivity. Vodafone offers a tourist prepaid plan that includes 40GB and 1000 minutes of local calls for 2000 lekë (US$22). If you need even more data and don’t want to fuss about hotel wi-fi, you can get a 100GB data plan plus unlimited local calling for 21 days for 2500 lekë (US$27).

Making a cell phone call in Tirana. Tokil/Getty Images

How can I get a local SIM card?

Buy a Vodafone or ONE prepaid SIM card from one of their kiosks in or just outside the Tirana International Airport. You’ll also find cards in branded shops in major cities like Saranda and Tirana. Make sure you know how much data you're likely to need as you'll have to visit a store or street vendor for another card if you run out.

You will need to show a photo ID, such as your passport, to buy a local prepaid SIM card. You’ll also need to share the address where you’re staying in Albania – the first hotel is fine.

Download the carrier’s app to keep track of data usage and to top up if you need to.

Is eSIM available in Albania and how does it work?

Downloading an eSIM for your trip is a great option if you want to hit the ground running as soon as you land in Albania. Using one is pretty simple and you can follow instructions as you go. The most common way to do it is to download an international eSIM app like Saily, Airalo or Holafly, which all offer data plans in Albania. Choose how many gigabytes of data you want and then buy your eSIM before you travel – you’ll be prompted on your phone and given instructions how to add it.

We recommend Saily as our eSIM partner. Use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan. eSIMs for travelers to Albania starts at US$3.79 for 1GB for seven days from Saily, though mobile data plans range to 20GB for 30 days.

eSIMs offer a few advantages to a physical SIM:

It can be bought anywhere, even before you leave home, so you have access as soon as you land.

There's no passport, fingerprint or address required.

You don't need to remove your current SIM.

You can use several carriers and phone numbers at once.

If you run out of data, it's easy to add more.

They're available on some smartphones, tablets and watches.

Another option, which is useful for phones without a SIM card slot, such as iPhone 14 and up, is to buy a local eSIM. Vodafone offers eSIMs, while ONE does not.

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Albania?

Airport wi-fi: Tirana has Albania’s only international airport and has free public wi-fi.

Public wi-fi hot spots: Albania is ahead of the curve when it comes to free public wi-fi, offering it in high-traffic areas such as Tirana’s central Sheshi Skënderbej (Skanderbeg Sq) and some city parks. However, public wi-fi speeds can be very slow.

Wi-fi in accommodations: Most accommodations, save for isolated areas such as the Accursed Mountains, should have wi-fi. Just don’t expect it to be very fast.

Security: We recommend using a VPN if using public wi-fi networks, particularly in parks and squares. This is especially important if logging into something with sensitive privacy concerns, such as banking apps.

A Catholic church nestled in a valley in Theth. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

How fast and reliable is the internet?

Albanian internet speeds have increased in recent years, though it’s still not the fastest. According to Speedtest, Albania ranks 47th in the world for average mobile speed, with downloads at 87mbps and uploads of 17mbps. Fixed broadband downloads clock in at 81mbps and uploads of 33mpbs.

Internet connection in Albania is a mixed bag. While you’ll consistently get 4G in major cities, the network can get slow when it’s crowded in the summer. Connection outside major cities is best near the highways and away from the mountains.

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Albania banned TikTok in March 2025 for a year due to “uncontrolled and harmful content for young people”. Opposition parties have called the suspension censorship.

VPNs are perfectly legal in Albania and an excellent tool for browsing safely if planning to use public wi-fi networks.

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Good luck answering a call when underground in one of Albania’s hundreds of bunkers. Otherwise, connection is decent at major beaches in Ksamil and Saranda, though more isolated ones won’t likely have reception. Expect to be offline if you hike the Peaks of the Balkans trail in the Accursed Mountains.

In remote areas, you might find major highways have reception, but off of those, your data may not work. Make sure you have offline maps downloaded as a backup.

Ksamil beach on the Albanian Riviera. Hyserb/Shutterstock

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

About half of Albanians speak English, primarily the younger generation. If you don’t speak any Albanian, language barriers will become apparent early on in your trip. Vodaphone has English as an option on its website and app, and a customer service chatbox for basic questions. Alternatively, international eSIM app services such as Saily are in English.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Albania?

Considering that international roaming for a US carrier like Verizon costs US$12 per day in Albania, it’s a smart idea to get either a local SIM card or eSIM. Vodafone Albania’s tourist package was on sale at the time of writing at 2000 lekë (US$22) for 40GB or 2500 lekë (US$27 for 100GB). International options like Saily run at around US$12 for 5GB.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Albania follows the European system of two-pronged outlets. That means plugs in Albania are types C and F, with a standard voltage of 230V and a frequency of 50Hz.

Smartphones are as popular in Albania as they are anywhere, with locals chatting and voicenoting away through the day on messaging app WhatsApp. Feel free to join them, just stay off your phone while at Albanian religious sites, like mosques and churches in Tirana, to be respectful.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

Emergency numbers: The equivalent to 911 in most of Europe, including Albania, is 112. Note that if you have a data-only eSIM you cannot make phone calls.

Offline resources: In case you lose reception, it’s a good idea to download an offline map of Albania on Google Maps or Maps.me as well as Albanian on Google Translate.

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.