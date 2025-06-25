When it comes to hiking, Greece has something for every kind of walker. The mainland boasts well-maintained routes that meander through olive groves and run down dramatic gorges, while on the country’s islands you’ll find ancient kalderimia (cobbled or flagstone paths dating back to Byzantine times) connecting sleepy villages with beautiful sandy coves. Encompassing routes that are great for both seasoned strollers and rookie ramblers (plus everything in between!), here’s our pick of Greece’s best hiking trails.

Hikers following a dry riverbed through Samaria Gorge. YRABOTA/Shutterstock

1. Samaria Gorge, Crete

Best descent from mountains to sea

Distance: 16km (10 miles)

Time commitment: 4 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Hiking the 16km-long (10-mile) Samaria Gorge is considered one of Crete's must-do experiences, which is why you'll rarely be without company. Nevertheless, there’s an undeniable raw beauty to Samaria, where vertical walls soar up to 500m (1640ft) and are just 3.5m (11ft) apart at the narrowest point and 150m (492ft) at the broadest.

The hike begins at 1230m (4035ft) at Xyloskalo just south of Omalos and ends in the coastal village of Agia Roumeli. The first segment is a steep, serpentine stone path that descends 600m (1969ft) into the canyon and then broadens out. Sturdy shoes are a must (note the sad faces of those trying to hike in flip-flops). All along the route stay alert for kri-kri, a mountain goat that’s native to Crete, and enjoy the wildflowers blooming in profusion in in April and May.

Advertisement

Planning tip: Day trips to the gorge are heavily marketed across Crete and it gets crowded in summer. Start as early as you can to get ahead of the crowds. Day trips start at the park entrance and include a pick-up from either Sougia or Hora Sfakion, after a ferry ride from Agia Roumeli.

A path leading down to the ancient port of Kirra on the Delphi to Kirra route. andronosh/Alamy Stock Photo

2. Delphi to Kirra Walk, Central Greece

Best for ancient monuments with views

Distance: 14km (9 miles)

Time commitment: 3–4 hours

Difficulty: easy

This 14km (9 miles) downhill hike follows a centuries-old pathway from magnificent UNESCO-monument Delphi, the mythical center of the world, to the ancient port of Kirra, just east of modern Itea on the southern coast of mainland Greece.

The route, which forms part of the European E4 long-distance trail, starts from the E4 trailhead 100m (328ft) east of the Hotel Acropole. It descends, skirting the village of Chryso, zigzagging down the mountainside and delivering ever-more spectacular views until it meanders to the gulf through Greece’s largest olive grove.

Planning tip: At the end of your hike, have lunch and a swim if time permits. Then you can return to Delphi by bus (around €2/US$2.30).

Hikers climbing Mt Olympus. Pit Stock/Shutterstock

3. Mt Olympus

Best for mythological mountains

Distance: 20km (12.5 miles)

Time commitment: day hikes or 2–3-day full ascent

Difficulty: challenging

Composed of three summits, Mytikas, Skolio and Stefani, Mt Olympus is Greece’s highest mountain, with 46 peaks exceeding 2000m (6562ft) and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Lush and virgin, it’s home to more than 1700 plant species, some rare and endemic, as well as wolves, jackals, deer and more than 100 bird species.

The air here is crisp and cool, even in the hottest summer months, and the sweet smell of pine trees, the sound of chirping birds and roaring water, and the way the light filters through the trees all contribute to the otherworldly atmosphere of Olympus. Hiking here – or camping overnight – feels truly mythical.

One of the most popular routes is the E4 Prionia Trail, a challenging full-day route which starts near Litohoro and ends in Mytikas, taking you past the Agios Dionysus Monastery and the Spilios Agapitos Refuge. A full climb of Mt Olympus will take between two to three days, with overnight stays in one of the six mountain huts that dot the landscape.

Planning tip: Mt Olympus’ biggest village, located just at the edge of the Enipeas Gorge, is Litohoro. The Olympus National Park Information Centre in Litohoro has information on the hikes you can do in the area, which include easier day hikes.

A hiking trail into Vikos Gorge. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

4. Vikos Gorge, Epirus

Best for raw nature

Distance: 12km (7.5 miles)

Time commitment: 6–7 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Advertisement

In the northwest of mainland Greece, the Zagorohoria’s 46 traditional stone-and-slate villages are tucked into the Pindos range north of the city of Ioannina. Webbed together by a series of stone paths, bridges and staircases, the region makes for wonderful hiking, with accommodations available in historic buildings.

The highlight here, however, is the dramatic, 12km-long (7.5-mile), 900m-deep (2953ft) Vikos Gorge, which bisects the Zagorohoria. The most typical, if quite challenging, route starts in Monodendri, where a steep path heads down; at the canyon’s end, a right-hand trail leads to Mikro Papingo. The O3 hiking routes around and in the gorge are mostly well tended and marked. The only water is at Klima Spring, halfway along the gorge; come well-prepared with snacks and water.

Planning tip: Budget extra days to hike between the villages of the Zagorohoria themselves on the traditional monopatia (walking trails).

End the Tsagarada hike on the beach in Damouhari. Georgios Tsichlis/Shutterstock

5. Tsagarada to Damouhari, Pelion Peninsula

Best for forest hikes

Distance: 5.5km (3.5 miles)

Time commitment: 1–2 hours

Difficulty: moderate

The lushly forested Pelion Peninsula, the mythical home of the centaurs, sits along the eastern edge of the mainland near the city of Volos, and it’s a hiking hot spot. A centuries-old network of kalderimia weave through the trees and connects quaint mountain hamlets to seaside villages.

In the north, a particularly lovely hike begins near the villages of Tsagarada. From the square of Agia Paraskevi, it’s two hours down to the small bay at Damouhari, home to a stretch of golden sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters (where scenes from cliché-affirming 2008-movie Mamma Mia! were filmed).

Another great forest hike begins above the road at nearby Fakistra Beach and follows the coast to Plaka Beach.

A "dragon house" at the summit of Mt Ohi. Heracles Kritikos/Shutterstock

6. Mt Ohi (Profitis Ilias) summit hike, Evia

Best for sunrise views

Distance: 8km (5 miles)

Time commitment: 3–4 hours

Difficulty: challenging

For breathtaking views, tackle the thigh-burning trail to the summit of Mt Ohi (1398m/4586ft) Evia's third-highest peak. It’s crowned by mysterious ancient drakospita (dragon houses): dwellings hewn from rocks weighing several tonnes and joined without mortar.

The hikes starts from the nearest village, Myli, and you can stay overnight at the refuge at 1000m (3281ft), then hike up Mt Ohi to catch sunrise (30 minutes), which makes for a magical experience.

Planning tip: Evia Adventure Tours in Eretria is a good source for information on hiking in Evia and offers organized group hikes and other outdoor adventures.

The ruins of Lindos, Rhodes, where the hike to the Tomb of Kleobolus begins. saiko3p/Getty Images

7. Hike to the Tomb of Kleobolus, Rhodes

Best round-trip walking trail for families

Distance: 5km (3 miles)

Time commitment: 2 hours

Difficulty: easy

An easy, enjoyable 5km (two-hour) round-trip hike departs from village and ruins of Lindos to reach the so-called Tomb of Kleobolus, at the tip of the bare, flat-topped promontory to the north. Enjoy sweeping coastal views alongside the historical monuments. The hike is best done in the late afternoon to enjoy sunset views of the Acropolis across the bay.

Starting alongside Car Park 1 above the main beach, the trail ends at a rocky hillock topped by a circular tomb built during the 2nd century BCE, long after Kleobolus – a 6th-century-BCE Greek poet – ruled Rhodes. The tomb is actually thought to be the burial place of a wealthy local family.

Walkers at Stefanos Crater, Nisyros. yiannisscheidt/Shutterstock

8. Stefanos Crater, Nisyros

Best for lunar landscapes

Distance: 8km (5 miles)

Time commitment: 2–3 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Little Nisyros, in the Dodecanese, has become a major destination for hikers, with the island’s calderas (a crater formed by a collapsed volcano) a particular draw. You can walk to the heart of the largest, Stefanos, in around two and a half hours from Mandraki, either by hiking directly up the switchback footpath that crosses the rim beyond Evangelistrias monastery, or following the longer track that circles around to its shallower southern side.

Inside, you can examine the multicolored 100°C (212°F) fumaroles, sometimes hear their hissing and smell the sulfurous vapors. Take great care here as there’s no fencing. Don’t stray too far off the path, as the ground is unstable and be sure to wear sturdy shoes.

Planning tip: A visit to the lunar-like landscape of the caldera is like stepping into a science fiction movie; but aim to get here by 11am to avoid the busloads of day trippers that arrive from nearby Kos.

A 16th-century monastery built into the rock face of the Lousios Gorge. Alamy Stock Photo

9. Menalon Trail, Peloponnese

Best for long-haul adventures

Distance: 75km (47 miles)

Time commitment: 5–8 days

Difficulty: difficult

The well-signposted, 75km (47-mile) Menalon Trail stretches from Stemnitsa to Lagkadia on the Peloponnese, passing the dramatic scenery of the Lousios Gorge, the western slopes of Mt Menalon, the Mylaon River valley and the Gortynian Mountains. The trail is divided into eight sections of varying difficulty; the Stemnitsa–Dimitsana section is the most popular for a day hike. In winter snow can hit high-altitude sections, and there’s decent shade for hot-weather hiking.

Planning tip: Download a trail outline and maps. Of the villages, Stemnitsa, Dimitsana, Elati, Vytina, Valtesiniko and Lagkadia all have places to stay and eat, and you can pick up provisions at Vytina, Nymphasia and Magouliana.

An olive grove on Lesvos. Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock

10. Melinda–Paleohori trail, Lesvos

Best easy walk through olive groves

Distance: 1.2km (0.7 miles)

Time commitment: 30 minutes

Difficulty: easy

Lesvos has the best-organized network of hiking and cycling trails in the Northeastern Aegean Islands. A particular highlight is southern Lesvos’ olive trails, which comprise paths and old local roads threading across the island through olive groves, oak forests and villages. One short but particularly scenic stretch is the Melinda–Paleohori trail, which leaves from Melinda Beach and follows the Selandas River for 200m (656ft) before ascending to Paleohori, passing a spring with potable water along the way. The trail ends at the village’s olive press.

Planning tip: Trekking Trails Network of Lesvos maps outline many routes.

Tips for hiking in Greece