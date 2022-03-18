This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
Pelion Peninsula
Formed by a dramatic mountain range, collectively known as Mt Pelion, the Pelion Peninsula curves south and east from Volos, cradling the Pagasitikos Gulf within its protective arm. Its higher slopes are a green wonderland, where trees heavy with fruit vie with wild olive groves and forests of horse chestnut, oak, walnut, fir and beech to reach the light of day.
On both flanks, the mountain is peppered with delightful villages, linked by age-old trails, and holding whitewashed, half-timbered mansions that serve as guesthouses or tavernas. Down at sea level, several former fishing ports have become beach destinations. Those on the gulf-facing west coast grow more peaceful and attractive the further south you go. The east-coast shoreline, where high cliffs plunge into the Aegean, is often inaccessible, but some wonderful little resorts squeeze in nonetheless.
Explore Pelion Peninsula
- TTheophilos Museum
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
- MMuseum of Folk Art
To find out what the Pelion’s historical mansions looked like in their prime – before being transformed into luxurious guesthouses – follow a circuitous…
- PPopotech Workshop
At the wonderful Popotech Workshop, a couple of kilometres south of Pouri, Irish and Dutch transplants Gemma and Gary create unique jewellery, ceramics…
- AAgios Nikolaos
The gorgeous but somewhat decrepit little church of Agios Nikolaos stands near the car park in Damouhari. Its interior is covered in fine frescoes by an…
- CChurch of Agia Marina
The flower-festooned village of Kissos spreads across steep terraces to all sides of this 18th-century church, where the frescoes are considered the…
- AAgioi Taxiarhes
The church of Agioi Taxiarhes, on Milies’ central square, is noteworthy for its beautiful 18th-century frescoes, all painted over 33 years by a single…
- BByzantine Art and Culture Museum
Perched immediately above the village square (and church) in a mansion that’s been given a modern, air-conditioned makeover, Makrinitsa’s ‘showroom of…
- SSerpentin Organic Garden
A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum…
- EElleniko Museum
Dedicated to Rigas Feraios, a martyr of the Independence campaign, this humble museum once held a concealed classroom where a lone priest taught children…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pelion Peninsula.
See
Theophilos Museum
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
See
Museum of Folk Art
To find out what the Pelion’s historical mansions looked like in their prime – before being transformed into luxurious guesthouses – follow a circuitous…
See
Popotech Workshop
At the wonderful Popotech Workshop, a couple of kilometres south of Pouri, Irish and Dutch transplants Gemma and Gary create unique jewellery, ceramics…
See
Agios Nikolaos
The gorgeous but somewhat decrepit little church of Agios Nikolaos stands near the car park in Damouhari. Its interior is covered in fine frescoes by an…
See
Church of Agia Marina
The flower-festooned village of Kissos spreads across steep terraces to all sides of this 18th-century church, where the frescoes are considered the…
See
Agioi Taxiarhes
The church of Agioi Taxiarhes, on Milies’ central square, is noteworthy for its beautiful 18th-century frescoes, all painted over 33 years by a single…
See
Byzantine Art and Culture Museum
Perched immediately above the village square (and church) in a mansion that’s been given a modern, air-conditioned makeover, Makrinitsa’s ‘showroom of…
See
Serpentin Organic Garden
A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum…
See
Elleniko Museum
Dedicated to Rigas Feraios, a martyr of the Independence campaign, this humble museum once held a concealed classroom where a lone priest taught children…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Pelion Peninsula
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.