Pelion Peninsula

Formed by a dramatic mountain range, collectively known as Mt Pelion, the Pelion Peninsula curves south and east from Volos, cradling the Pagasitikos Gulf within its protective arm. Its higher slopes are a green wonderland, where trees heavy with fruit vie with wild olive groves and forests of horse chestnut, oak, walnut, fir and beech to reach the light of day.

On both flanks, the mountain is peppered with delightful villages, linked by age-old trails, and holding whitewashed, half-timbered mansions that serve as guesthouses or tavernas. Down at sea level, several former fishing ports have become beach destinations. Those on the gulf-facing west coast grow more peaceful and attractive the further south you go. The east-coast shoreline, where high cliffs plunge into the Aegean, is often inaccessible, but some wonderful little resorts squeeze in nonetheless.

  • T

    Theophilos Museum

    This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…

  • M

    Museum of Folk Art

    To find out what the Pelion’s historical mansions looked like in their prime – before being transformed into luxurious guesthouses – follow a circuitous…

  • P

    Popotech Workshop

    At the wonderful Popotech Workshop, a couple of kilometres south of Pouri, Irish and Dutch transplants Gemma and Gary create unique jewellery, ceramics…

  • A

    Agios Nikolaos

    The gorgeous but somewhat decrepit little church of Agios Nikolaos stands near the car park in Damouhari. Its interior is covered in fine frescoes by an…

  • C

    Church of Agia Marina

    The flower-festooned village of Kissos spreads across steep terraces to all sides of this 18th-century church, where the frescoes are considered the…

  • A

    Agioi Taxiarhes

    The church of Agioi Taxiarhes, on Milies’ central square, is noteworthy for its beautiful 18th-century frescoes, all painted over 33 years by a single…

  • B

    Byzantine Art and Culture Museum

    Perched immediately above the village square (and church) in a mansion that’s been given a modern, air-conditioned makeover, Makrinitsa’s ‘showroom of…

  • S

    Serpentin Organic Garden

    A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum…

  • E

    Elleniko Museum

    Dedicated to Rigas Feraios, a martyr of the Independence campaign, this humble museum once held a concealed classroom where a lone priest taught children…

