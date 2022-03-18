Ancient Eretria was a major maritime power with an eminent school of philosophy, and was destroyed in 87 BC by the Roman commander Sylla. Its scant but…
Evia, Greece’s second-largest island after Crete, remains largely off the tourist map, with most foreign visitors using it to nip off to smaller and more obviously enticing nearby islands. Take some time here, though, and you'll find it unveils glorious mountain roads, rewarding treks, rippling vineyards, major archaeological finds and plenty of uncrowded beaches – all of which of make it a popular escape for Athenians and other mainlanders. A north–south mountainous spine divides the island’s eastern cliffs from the gentler and more resort-friendly west coast, with just one main road linking its distinct northern, central and southern sections.
Ferries connect Evia to the mainland, along with two bridges at humdrum capital Halkida, perched on the narrowest point of the Evripos Channel.
- AAncient Eretria
Ancient Eretria was a major maritime power with an eminent school of philosophy, and was destroyed in 87 BC by the Roman commander Sylla. Its scant but…
- MMontofoli Estate
Spread across a 9-acre estate 2km north of Karystos, the Montofoli vineyard is famous for its prize-winning sweet dessert wines produced by owners Danae…
- AArchaeological Museum of Eretria
This captivating museum displays the archaeological riches unearthed in Eretria since the 19th century, with information detailed in Greek and French. The…
- MMoni Agios Nikolaos Galataki
One of the island's oldest convents, now home to six gently welcoming nuns, the splendidly positioned 16th-century Galataki convent lies 9km southeast of…
- VVriniotis Winery
With vines trickling down to Edipsos Bay below, this 100-acre family-run winery 16km northwest of Loutra Edipsou specialises in wines produced from unique…
- AAvantis Wine Estate
With its roots in the 1830s, the innovative, award-winning family-owned Avantis estate, 5km southeast of Halkida, creates outstanding reds, whites and…
- RRoman Quarry
A 3km, one-hour walk signposted from upper Myli (4km north of Karystos) leads northeast to an abandoned Roman quarry (Kylindroi, meaning 'cylinder'),…
- AArchaeological Museum of Karystos
Karystos' small, insightful museum, opposite the Bourtzi, highlights the region's long history and ancient power. Displays, with multilingual booklets,…
- AArchaeological Museum
This turn-of-the-20th-century building houses ancient artefacts uncovered in both Halkida and nearby Eretria, including a headless torso of Apollo dated…
