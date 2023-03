With vines trickling down to Edipsos Bay below, this 100-acre family-run winery 16km northwest of Loutra Edipsou specialises in wines produced from unique and ancient local grapes. Among these is the rare red Vradiano, found only in northern Evia. Owner Kostas leads 1½-hour tours and tastings; no reservations are necessary during summer months.

The drive from Loutra Edipsou is a delight, looping around the bay past scattered beaches and tavernas.