Lamia's medieval castle commands great views atop a wooded hill directly above the centre, a steep 1km hike or longer drive up. Within its walls, the city’s old-school Archaeological Museum displays local finds from Neolithic to Roman times. Look out for an amazing wreath of golden myrtle leaves from the early Hellenistic era, around 200 BC.

Individual items are labelled in English, but the general information is in Greek only.