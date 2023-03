A tortuous mountain road climbs 7km west from Ipati to reach the lovely, still functioning Byzantine Agathon Monastery, into which visitors can freely wander. Dating from the 15th century, it’s a fascinating complex, with the remains of older structures scattered amid charming mosaics of more recent origin, and catacombs burrowing beneath it. The setting is absolutely stunning, clinging to the slopes of Mt Iti more than 550m above sea level.