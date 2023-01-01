Moni Agios Nikolaos Galataki

One of the island's oldest convents, now home to six gently welcoming nuns, the splendidly positioned 16th-century Galataki convent lies 9km southeast of Limni. It is accessed via a narrow road that hugs a shimmering shoreline (with plenty of stops for a swim) before climbing steeply (the last sections unpaved) to hillsides that were badly damaged by fires at research time. The fine Entry of the Righteous into Paradise fresco adorns its katholikon (main church).