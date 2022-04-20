A short, steep-stepped footpath climbs the rocky 116m-high headland above the village to reach Lindos’ beautifully preserved Acropolis. First fortified in…
Lindos
With its timeless Acropolis atop a cypress-silvered hill, and sugar-cube houses tumbling towards an aquamarine bay, your first glimpse of the ancient village of Lindos is guaranteed to steal your breath away.
Close up, things can feel very different. Lindos has become a major tourist destination, its approaches plagued by circling traffic and its narrow lanes jammed solid with sightseers. Come out of season, though, or stay the night and venture out before the daytrippers arrive, and you can still experience the old Lindos, a warren of alleyways where the mansions of long-vanished sea captains hold tavernas, bars and cool cafes. Coax your calves up to the Acropolis, and you’ll encounter one of the finest views in Greece.
Lindos has been enjoying its wonderful setting for 3000 years, since the Dorians first settled beside this excellent harbour. Since then it has been successively overlaid with Byzantine, Frankish and Turkish structures.
Explore Lindos
- Acropolis of Lindos
- PPallas Beach
Tucked just below Lindos village, pocket-sized, taverna-fringed Pallas Beach is reached by a footpath that drops down near the start of the mule trail up…
- LLindos Main Beach
The larger of Lindos' two superb beaches stretches north along the innermost shoreline of the bay, north of the village. Known logically enough as Main…
- SSt Paul's Bay
A short walk from the southern end of Lindos village, St Paul’s Bay is an all-but-circular inlet that's only open to the Aegean via a slender gap in the…
Acropolis of Lindos
