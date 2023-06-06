Lesvos

Southern Harbor and Agios Therapon Church in morning, Mytilini, Lesvos, Aegean Islands, Greece

Overview

Greece’s third-largest island (and one of the best-organised), Lesvos is marked by long sweeps of rugged desert-like western plains that give way to sandy beaches and salt marshes in the centre. To the east are thickly forested mountains and dense olive groves – around 11 million olive trees are cultivated here.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Teriade Museum

    Teriade Museum

    Lesvos

    Extraordinary. It's worth coming to Lesvos for this alone – the Teriade Museum and its astonishing collection of paintings by artists including Picasso,…

  • Church of the Panagia Vrefokratousa

    Church of the Panagia Vrefokratousa

    Lesvos

    A pilgrimage site of national importance, this elegant walled-off church contains a namesake icon depicting the Virgin, which is believed to make miracles…

  • Theophilos Museum

    Theophilos Museum

    Lesvos

    On the same site as the Teriade Museum, this humble structure contains 86 paintings by the primitive painter Theophilos, who remains a folk hero among…

  • Moni Taxiarhon

    Moni Taxiarhon

    Lesvos

    Around 36km north of Mytilini Town, near Mantamados village, stands one of Lesvos’ most important pilgrimage sites. An axis of Orthodoxy, myth and…

  • Moni Ypsilou

    Moni Ypsilou

    Lesvos

    About 9km west of Andissa, the Byzantine Moni Ypsilou stands atop a solitary peak surrounded by volcanic plains. Founded in the 8th century, this storied…

  • Yeni Tzami

    Yeni Tzami

    Lesvos

    This early-19th-century Turkish mosque, with crumbling atmosphere to spare, is near the end of Ermou, where a Turkish market used to thrive. In front of…

  • Vrana Olive-Press Museum

    Vrana Olive-Press Museum

    Lesvos

    Modestly tucked away in the village of Papados, between Mytilini and south-coast Plomari, this little museum showcases 19th-century steam-powered presses…

