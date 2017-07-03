Viedma Glacier and El Chalten Day Trip from El Calafate

Viedma Glacier, situated in the 5,000-square mile (13,000 square km) Southern Patagonian Ice Field, sheds chunks of ice at its moraine-rich terminus, which flows directly into the western end of Viedma Lake. Located in Los Glaciares National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the glacier is the largest in Argentina! Whether you opt for the boat cruise or combine it with an ice trek, you’ll enjoy magnificent close-up views of this natural phenomenon.Option 1: Viedma Glacier Sightseeing CruiseUpon hotel pickup, depart from El Calafate at 7am, arriving in El Chalten – known as Argentina’s trekking capital –at approximately 11am. From here, your guide will transfer your small group to Laguna Condor Mountain Hut for a three-course lunch, including one beverage.In the afternoon, hop in your minivan to Bahia Tunel Port, where your 2.5-hour boat tour over Viedma Lake begins. Cruise right in the front of Viedma Glacier, which reaches 131 feet (40 meters) above the lake, and watch huge icebergs float by. Listen to fascinating lectures on glaciology as certified national park guides describe the natural phenomena within Los Glaciares National Park.After taking in all the sights – including calving ice, debris-filled moraines and deep crevasses – return to Bahia Tunel for transport back to your El Calafate hotel.Option 2: Viedma Glacier Cruise and Trek Upon hotel pickup, depart from El Calafate at 7am, arriving in El Chalten at approximately 11am. From here, transfer to Bahia Tunel Port and set sail over Viedma Lake to the glacier.During your 1-hour cruise, admire gorgeous views of Mt Fitz Roy and Mt Huemul. Arriving at Hornos Cabe in the far southeast, your boat will turn west, offering stunning sights of Viedma Glacier. Next, disembark at a rocky promontory where certified national park guides will provide a safety briefing and lecture on glaciology and other natural features of Los Glaciares National Park before the trekking begins. The trekking on the promontory area will allow you to appreciate the history of the glaciations, the movement of large ice blocks smoothing the rocks, and to acknowledge nature as the main modeler of the landscape that you enjoy today. This promontory area is a terrain rarely seen and it is the ideal point for the Glaciology talks offered by our guides.During this journey you will approach the glacier to observe it from different heights and natural viewpoints, appreciating its immensity and the play of colors. Return to Bahía Túnel to take the bus that will take you back to El Calafate.There will be a lunch break during the excursion (lunch-box is not included).