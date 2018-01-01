Welcome to Jujuy
The city of (San Salvador de) Jujuy was founded in 1593, after two previous incarnations were razed by angry indigenous groups who hadn’t given planning permission.The province bore the brunt of conflict during the independence wars, with Spain launching repeated invasions down the Quebrada de Humahuaca from Bolivia; Jujuy was famously evacuated in what is known as the éxodo jujeño. Today the city and its politics still simmer with indigenous solidarity, as their communities remain marginalized. You may notice good roads and reliable government services available elsewhere evaporate in the indigenous north.
Full Day Tour to Quebrada de Humahuaca
The Quebrada de Humahuaca is a 95-mile-long (155-km) mountain valley and ravine in the Jujuy province of northwestern Argentina. The Río Grande flows through the gorge during the summer.After hotel pickup in Salta, travel north with your guide for about two hours toward the quebrada. During the ride, learn about how this UNESCO World Heritage site once served as a caravan road for the Incans, later as a pivotal commercial route during the colonial period and also saw battles during the Argentine War of Independence. When you arrive in the picturesque village of Purmamarca, walk by the church and note its organ-pipe cacti-covered roof, and peruse the jewelry and wool rugs at the craft market. The unforgettable sight here, however, lies at the end of the road, looming over town: Cerro de los Siete Colores (Seven Colors Hill), with striated hues ranging from cream to green to a deep plum. Continue north to Tilcara in the heart of the quebrada. Just outside the town, climb a hilltop to see the pre-Incan fortress ruins of Pucará, and enjoy sweeping views of the valley. Then head back to the town square to visit the archeological museum.Pass through Huacalera, and while crossing the Tropic of Capricorn road, admire the multicolored La Pollera de la Coya hill. In Uquía, see 17th-century paintings by indigenous students of the Cuzco School, a Roman Catholic artistic institution founded in Peru.Around midday, arrive at Humahuaca, your northernmost stop and the most densely populated town in the quebrada. Stroll past white colonial buildings lining the cobblestoned streets, climb a flight of steps to see the Monument of Independence built in 1950 and gaze out onto the Río Grande valley. Visit the local cathedral and observe more Cuzco School paintings, and then enjoy lunch in town (own expense); feel free to ask your knowledgeable guide for recommendations on where to eat.After lunch, head back south and pass by La Paleta del Pintor (Painter’s Palette), a series of triangular jags in distinct stripes of rose, green and ocher that form a natural tableau framing the town of Maimará.Stop in San Salvador de Jujuy, situated at the southern end of the gorge. Visit the French-Baroque Flag’s Hall and see the flag bestowed by General Belgrano to the city following the Battle of Salta. Inside San Salvador de Jujuy Cathedral, admire the wood-carved pulpit laminated in gold. Passing by the Government House, ponder over the allegorical statues by native Lola Mora.Keep heading south via the narrow and winding Route 9 for views of subtropical vegetation, the Santa Laura Pass, the dam of La Cienaga (the Swamp), Las Maderas and Campo Alegre, and travel through Vaqueros before arriving back at your hotel in Salta.
Full Day Tour to Humahuaca Ravine
After pickup at your hotel in Salta, travel in a minivan along scenic National Road Nº 34 and National Road Nº 9 toward the town of Jujuy through the Humahuaca Gorge region. Along the way, pause in the town of Purmamarca to visit the naturally striated Seven Colors Hill before exploring the town on foot with your guide to take in the history and architecture of the church and main square where local craftsmen are available with their work. Then continue in the minivan to the town of Humahuaca for lunch and time to explore the buildings and Independence Monument in town.In the town of Jujuy, visit the Uquia Chapel which was built more than 700 years ago and features an elaborate gold altar and acclaimed religious paintings. From there, cross the Tropic of Capricorn, which is marked by a small monument, to get to the town of Tilcara for a guided tour of the square and church before visiting the Anthropology Museum. Use what you learn in the museum learning during a visit to an Incan archaeological site before returning to your hotel in Salta.
Full Day Trip to Salinas Grandes Salt Fields from Salta
First time travelers to Puna are usually in great awe at the sheer size of this salty, high altitude expanse that serves as host to a unique ecosystem and a number of salt and mineral quarries. We will visit Big Salt Works, one of the largest excavation sites in the Puna which is responsible for supplying the provinces of Salta and Jujuy. Salt is extracted in bricks which are scraped in sinks to produce 95% pure sodium chloride. This desert of salt was once a salty lake but over time all moisture evaporated, leaving only salt. Big Salt Works is located in a depression with an altitude of 8,858 feet which is connected along its northern border with Guayatayoc Lagoon. Above, wide Salar is considered the 3rd largest Plateau in the world at a height of approximately 11,000 feet.
2-day Train to the Clouds, Salinas Grandes, and Humahuaca tour
Day 01: Train to the Clouds and Vuelta a las Alturas (Quebrada del Toro and Salinas Grandes)The tour begins with the pick up at 6.30am from your hotel located in downtown Salta. Our professional guide will pick us up in a 4x4 vehicle which will allow us to enter places that we could not visit with a bus. When leaving the City of Salta, the route will be parallel to the train tracks of the Train to the Clouds, through the Quebrada del Toro where the landscape is a transition between thick vegetation and the appearance of the first cardones.Around 11.40am, we will arrive at San Antonio de los Cobres, a town that is at the foot of the Velvet Mountain. We will go to the train station and embark on the emblematic Train to the Clouds. At 12 noon we will leave and start the journey that we were all waiting for. The landscapes that we can observe from the train will be unforgettable.The train at its 35km per hour allows you to contemplate, photograph and experience the beauty of nature, stillness and immensity. On board is offered bar service, postal service and merchandising.About 13 hours we will arrive to the Viaduct of Polvorilla, the most recognized image of this trip. Here we will uncover for 30 minutes to be able to tour the place and take incredible photos.We get back on the train and start the return to San Antonio de los Cobres, arriving at the station at about 2:45pm. Here we will have free time where we can tour the town and have lunch. Once back in the vehicle, we will cross Route 40 until we reach the Salinas Grandes, right on the border between Salta and Jujuy. This salt flat extends over an area of 212 sq km and forms a unique and unforgettable landscape. Next we will begin the descent by the Cuesta de Lipán where condors and typical fauna of the place are usually seen; And near 5pm, we will arrive at the typical town of Purmamarca.NIGHT IN PURMAMARCA (Accommodation not included). Day 02: Purmamarca and Quebrada de HumahuacaWe will continue our trip at 10.30am, touring with our guide the renowned town of Purmamarca, paying special attention to the Cerro de los Siete Colores. Then we will pass by the Hornet Post, continuing towards the town of Tilcara. We will continue to Huacalera, passing through the Tropic of Capricorn, from where you can see the colors of the hill called the Pollera de la Colla.We will arrive to Humahuaca with its important Cathedral and the Independence Monument (El Indio), of this town its narrow and cobbled streets, worthy of walking on foot, with its low houses of adobe conserving its historical physiognomy.Here we will have free time to have lunch, then start our return, passing through the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, where we will visit the Hall of the Flag and the Cathedral Church. We will return to the city of Salta by the route arriving at around 7pm.
Safari to the Clouds Tour of Northwest Argentina from Salta
The tour departs from a designated meeting point (address will be provided after booking) at 06:15 am. You will go on a journey through three different areas, allowing you an opportunity to get to know the best of this remote region in just one day. Start the trip by exploring the "Road to the Clouds," which follows the famous railway track of the "Train to the Clouds" through the “Quebrada del Toro” (Bull’s Gorge) up to San Antonio de los Cobres. You'll continue through the Puna, along Route No 40, up to “Salinas Grandes,” the famous salt lakes of Jujuy. Finish the trip by traveling downhill to the picturesque village of Purmamarca, at the base of the well-known "Mount of the Seven Colors." Your circuit route ends back in Salta.Food and beverages are included and will be served during throughout the day.
5-Days Adventure Trip in Salta
Day 1: Salta ArrivalAccording to your flight itinerary, you will be picked up at the airport, and transferred to your selected hotel. After check in, enjoy the rest of the day as you please Day 2: Safari to the Clouds (B, L, S)The tour begins with the departure from our offices in the centre of Salta, at 06:15 am.Thanks to the technical conditions of our vehicles, the "Safari to the Clouds" offers the only possibility of combining three unforgettable tours of the Argentine Northwest in an unforgettable day:First, the "Road to the Clouds", following the tracks of the famous Train to the Clouds, admiring this magnificent work of engineering that begun in the 1920's by Quebrada del Toro to San Antonio de los Cobres. Second, La Puna cross by Route No 40 reaching the Salinas Grandes on the border with Jujuy.Third, Cuesta de Lipán, a descent of 2,000 mts in 22 km, during which we can see condors and appreciate the transition from the desert of the puna to the fertility of the valleys, until reaching the picturesque village of Purmamarca, located at the foot of the famous Cerro de los Siete ColoresDay 3: Rafting and Zip Line in Juramento River (B, L)The tour begins in the city of Salta, where passengers take the shuttle to go to the starting point of the excursion. After an instructive talk, safety equipment will be provided and we will be able to begin the descent down the rapids of the Rio Juramento. The descent begins at the base and ends 12 kms later in the Paraje Los Lapachos. After, we return to the base where a tasteful barbecue lunch will be served. After lunch, go for the 4-wire Zip Line circuit over the river. Return to Salta downtown at the afternoonDay 4: Yungas Mountain Bike (B)The proposal of this tour is to travel to San Lorenzo in vehicle, and from there, begin a circuit on bicycles for its numerous trails, which are crossed by streams and rivers that we will have to overcome. In the rainy season, this became a real adventure, because the area is full of grown streams, waterfalls and high humidity.Day 5: Airport (B)Your driver will pick you up at your hotel and take you to the departure Airport to board your return flight.End of services