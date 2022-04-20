The English-speaking Windward Islands offer every experience one could want in the Caribbean and more.

In many ways, Dominica is the ‘non-Caribbean’ Caribbean island. Beaches are few, as are resorts. Instead this volcanic island is blanketed by untamed rainforest that begs exploration.

Rising like an emerald tooth from the Caribbean Sea, St Lucia grabs your attention with its arresting Pitons. In hills above small beaches, you'll find a variety of charismatic boutique hotels and resorts.

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) offers the sort of adventure that defines a Caribbean trip – hopping boats between islands ringed with untouched beaches and few other visitors.

To the south, Grenada might offer the best of all worlds – long, gorgeous beaches, a neat little capital and a lush interior brimming with fragrant bounty.

Finally, Barbados is rich with island life and culture and has more beaches, nightlife and nature than you can ever digest.