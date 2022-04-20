The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
Windward Islands
The English-speaking Windward Islands offer every experience one could want in the Caribbean and more.
In many ways, Dominica is the ‘non-Caribbean’ Caribbean island. Beaches are few, as are resorts. Instead this volcanic island is blanketed by untamed rainforest that begs exploration.
Rising like an emerald tooth from the Caribbean Sea, St Lucia grabs your attention with its arresting Pitons. In hills above small beaches, you'll find a variety of charismatic boutique hotels and resorts.
St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) offers the sort of adventure that defines a Caribbean trip – hopping boats between islands ringed with untouched beaches and few other visitors.
To the south, Grenada might offer the best of all worlds – long, gorgeous beaches, a neat little capital and a lush interior brimming with fragrant bounty.
Finally, Barbados is rich with island life and culture and has more beaches, nightlife and nature than you can ever digest.
Explore Windward Islands
- SSugar Beach
The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
- SSaltwhistle Bay
On the northern, uninhabited side of Mayreau you'll find Saltwhistle Bay, a double crescent of beautiful beaches split by a narrow palm-tree-fringed…
- SShark Hole
Well off the beaten track, the pint-sized Shark Hole is one of those special places for which your selfie will not do justice. Down a short flight of…
- Miami Beach
A somewhat hidden gem that is the antithesis of its American namesake. Small, shady and intimate, it's well removed from the often frenetic south-coast…
- Princess Margaret Beach
Simply divine. Located just around the corner from Port Elizabeth, this is one of the loveliest stretches of sand on the island. It is backed by a wall of…
- Parliament Buildings
On the north side of National Heroes Sq are two stone-block, neo-Gothic-style buildings constructed in 1871. The western building with the clock tower…
- Nutmeg Processing Cooperative
On Gouyave's main road, you can literally smell one of the most important aspects of Grenada's heritage: nutmeg. This large nutmeg processing station is a…
- Batibou Beach
Easily Dominica's best beach, this gorgeously wild coconut-palm-fringed crescent has good swimming and snorkeling, and there's an (often unmanned) beach…
- PPigeon Island National Landmark
Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Windward Islands.
