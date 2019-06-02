Princess Margaret Beach

Simply divine. Located just around the corner from Port Elizabeth, this is one of the loveliest stretches of sand on the island. It is backed by a wall of lush vegetation and the deep, calm waters are perfect for swimming.

To get here on foot from Port Elizabeth, follow the Belmont Walkway right to the end of Admiralty Bay and look for the steps leading to a dirt path up the bluff. From town it's a short journey, but not ideal for those who fear heights.

Alternatively, follow the vehicular access route, traveling on the main road south and turning down the signed narrow access road to the beach (about a five-minute, EC$25 taxi trip). Or arrive in style by getting a ride on one of the water taxis idling in the harbor.

Note that if there is a cruise ship in port the sands here can get very crowded.