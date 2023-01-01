Belmont Lookout

On the road to Mesopotamia there is an excellent lookout where you peer down into the impossibly green valley, known as the breadbasket of San Vincent. It's a lush landscape dotted with small farms and palm trees. On the other side of the road the view is equally impressive across to Bequia, Mustique and Garifuna Rock, which was the first prison of the Black Caribs before they were expelled to Honduras.

There's a small information booth next to the car park. For a spectacular loop, you can continue on the narrow, twisting roads from Belmont through the verdant valley to the southern coast road and back to Kingstown.