Swaying palms line the beach and shade the attractive tropical retreats that speckle the hillside. To enjoy the island, you need to enjoy the resort – they are one and the same. If you don't want to stay, you can visit the restaurant and then explore the island.
Young Island
St Vincent & the Grenadines
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.17 MILES
Simply divine. Located just around the corner from Port Elizabeth, this is one of the loveliest stretches of sand on the island. It is backed by a wall of…
0.14 MILES
Perched atop a large volcanic rock offshore from Villa, this eerie fort was constructed to defend the town of Calliaqua and affords fantastic 360-degree…
5.45 MILES
Tucked away at the end of a rough road at the top of the valley above Mesopotamia – the SVG version – St Vincent's other botanical gardens are in many…
3.29 MILES
Just north of the city and standing proudly atop a 660ft-high ridge, Fort Charlotte (1806) offers commanding views of both town and the Grenadines to the…
2.88 MILES
On the road to Mesopotamia there is an excellent lookout where you peer down into the impossibly green valley, known as the breadbasket of San Vincent. It…
9.03 MILES
An inviting waterfall that splits into two streams over three large boulders before filling a large swimming hole surrounded by trees and birdlife…
2.62 MILES
Brooding St Mary's is the most eye-catching of Kingstown's churches and stands in dramatic contrast to the prim, whitewashed Anglican cathedral across the…
12.07 MILES
Set among striking mountains covered with lush foliage, this double waterfall is the most beautiful on the island that you don't need a boat to get to…
Nearby St Vincent & the Grenadines attractions
0.14 MILES
Perched atop a large volcanic rock offshore from Villa, this eerie fort was constructed to defend the town of Calliaqua and affords fantastic 360-degree…
2.34 MILES
There are some permanent stalls in the market building, but the real action is on the streets outside. Bananas in shapes and sizes that will never get…
2.62 MILES
Brooding St Mary's is the most eye-catching of Kingstown's churches and stands in dramatic contrast to the prim, whitewashed Anglican cathedral across the…
2.88 MILES
On the road to Mesopotamia there is an excellent lookout where you peer down into the impossibly green valley, known as the breadbasket of San Vincent. It…
3.02 MILES
The oldest botanical gardens in the western hemisphere, the St Vincent Botanic Gardens are lovingly tended and provide an oasis of calm only half a mile…
3.29 MILES
Just north of the city and standing proudly atop a 660ft-high ridge, Fort Charlotte (1806) offers commanding views of both town and the Grenadines to the…
5.45 MILES
Tucked away at the end of a rough road at the top of the valley above Mesopotamia – the SVG version – St Vincent's other botanical gardens are in many…
6.5 MILES
Around half a mile off the main road, this lovely park is centered around a large rock perched on the side of a rushing stream that was carved by St…