Tucked away at the end of a rough road at the top of the valley above Mesopotamia – the SVG version – St Vincent's other botanical gardens are in many ways superior to its more famous Kingstown counterparts. Surrounded by craggy mountains and rolling hills, the setting is spectacular and the gardens themselves are a deliciously lush and colorful affair awash with birdsong.

If you plan on spending a while exploring, bring a picnic or snacks.