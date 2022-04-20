Bequia

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Princess Margaret Beach, Bequia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Windward Islands, West Indies, Caribbean, Central America

Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Overview

Bequia (beck-way) is the most perfect island in the whole Grenadines. Stunning beaches dotting the shoreline, accommodations to fit most budgets and a slow pace of life all help to create an environment that is unforgettable. There are fine restaurants, shops that retain their local integrity and enough golden sand and blue water to keep everybody blissful.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Princess Margaret Beach, Bequia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Windward Islands, West Indies, Caribbean, Central America

    Princess Margaret Beach

    Bequia

    Simply divine. Located just around the corner from Port Elizabeth, this is one of the loveliest stretches of sand on the island. It is backed by a wall of…

  • Old Hegg Turtle Sanctuary

    Old Hegg Turtle Sanctuary

    Bequia

    At this 'sanctuary,' a well-known institution on Bequia, turtle eggs are hatched and transferred to small concrete pools, ostensibly to give them a better…

  • Lower Bay

    Lower Bay

    Bequia

    Not quite as famous as the island's star Princess Margaret Beach, this is an equally splendid stretch of sand that has a couple of places to get meals and…

  • St Mary’s

    St Mary’s

    Bequia

    Modest in size, this 1829 Anglican church sits primly by the waterfront. It's usually always open if you want to look inside.

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Bequia

Filter by interest:

Beaches

Guide to the Grenadines: an island for every traveler

Nov 27, 2024 • 10 min read

Read more articles