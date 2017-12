Just back from: the Northern Highlands of Peru

Lonely Planet's Megan Eaves sees a different side of life in Peru as she explores the little-visited Northern Highlands.

Megan travelled to Peru with support from PROMPERÚ. Lonely Planet contributors do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.



