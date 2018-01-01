Welcome to Amazon Basin
But as the 21st century encroaches on this enticing expanse of arboreal wilderness, exploitation of the rainforest’s abundant natural resources threatens to irreversibly damage it. Sure: the Peruvian Amazon offers phenomenal wildlife-spotting, forays into untamed forest from the jungle’s best selection of lodges and raucous city life. But it also begs for protection. Remember that as, forging through it by rough road and raging river, you’ll feel like the explorers who first brought international attention to this region.
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at Sinchicuy Lodge
Enjoy three days and two nights at the Sinchicuy Lodge in the beautiful Amazon on this tour from Iquitos! You'll be transferred from the Iquitos International Airport by your guide to a speedboat on the Amazon River, one of the world's largest rivers. Your 3-day adventure begins with a canoe ride to Nueno Pero, a small Yagua community. Tour the Santa Maria del Ojeal farmlands, enjoy early-morning bird watching, take a motorboat cruise along the Amazon River, and hike through the jungle. Discover unique plants and wildlife while learning about the habitat and ecosystems of the Amazon with your expert guide.See the Itinerary field below for a more detailed tour description.
3-Day Iquitos Amazon Jungle Adventure at Heliconia Lodge
Spend three days in the Amazon Jungle on this exciting Iquitos adventure! You'll be picked up at the Iquitos International Airport and whisked away to the Heliconia Lodge by speedboat on an approximately 1.5-hour ride. Located on the Amazon River, Heliconia Lodge is where you'll sleep and eat all your meals. Your three days in Iquitos will be busy, yet fun! Hike into the Yanamono Reserve, cruise down the Amazon River, enjoy early-morning bird watching, visit a small riverside town, interact with locals, spot native tropical wildlife and more!See the Itinerary field below for a more detailed tour description.
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at Hacienda Concepción
Your 3-day tour of the Peruvian Amazon includes full board at Hacienda Concepción, a comfortable 3-star eco-lodge dedicated to the conservation of the Amazon jungle. Choose a single or double accommodation with a king-size bed or two twin beds, including shared bathrooms with hot water, and enjoy international breakfast, lunch and dinner served every day. This family-friendly lodge offers special activities for the kids (treasure hunts, for example) and adults can unwind at the bar (open until midnight) with a complimentary pisco sour each day at happy hour.Relax amid this enchanting and serene natural setting, located within more than 2,000 acres (800 hectares) of lush, unspoiled rainforest—all within easy walking distance of Lake Sandoval. You’ll enjoy wildlife viewing and guided excursions to the Tambopata National Reserve and beyond!
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at the Corto Maltés Lodge
DAY 1: Amazon Jungle Corto Maltes Program (L, D) Upon your arrival at the airport, you will be met by your tour guide and taken to the Capitania Port, where you will board a typical Amazonian boat and travel along the jungle Madre de Dios River for forty minutes until we reach the Corto Maltes Amazonia Lodge. Once at the lodge, you will have time to relax and enjoy a delicious lunch. During the afternoon, your Amazon adventure begins as you will be treated to a jungle trek to explore a large variety of tropical trees, medicinal plants and encounter an array of different creatures and critters. You will also visit a shiringuero encampment, a reproduction of a real camp, where you will observe the process of collecting rubber and its use for many products. The trek will last around 2 hours. Once we have returned to the lodge, you may wish to take a refreshing dip in the pool or enjoy a tasty cocktail at the terrace bar before embarking on a boat safari trip in search of caiman crocodiles. We will then return for an appetizing Peruvian dinner. DAY 2: Sandoval Lake, visit to the lookout tower and a Brazil nut harvesting camp (Corto Maltes) (B, L, D) Today, you will get up early to make the most of the Amazonian wildlife in the morning. After 20 minutes traveling on the river Madre de Dios, you will arrive at the landing stage of Lake Sandoval. Around 3 km hike and you will enter to the Tambopata National Reserve, you will see giant trees, different kinds of monkeys, beautiful birds and much more. On your boat trip on Lake Sandoval, you will observe giant river otters, reptiles, mammals, birds. Monkey Island (Optional). This activity will depend on the season. Sometimes, it will be difficult to visit it because of the floods. Another great activity will be the climbing to one of the two lookout towers (20 and 42 meters high) designed for birds watching. Then, after this interesting experience, you will go to a Brazil nut camp. Time for a free time will come. You could swim, get refreshed at the bar or visit our souvenir shop. DAY 3: From Corto Maltes to Puerto Maldonado Airport (B) You will get up very early in the morning at around 5:30 am to observe a clay lick (20 minutes walking). You will observe a fantastic show performed by parrots that come to the clay lick to ingest a particular kind of clay. We will return to the lodge. After a delicious breakfast, your guide will accompany you on the boat back to Puerto Maldonado. Before reaching the airport, you will stop at a local market where agricultural products, in particular, Amazonian fruits, are sold. You will arrive at the airport in time for your domestic flight. We hope you had a great Cultural Immersion with us!
3-Day Wildlife Observation Tour at Tamshiyacu Reserve with Curassow Amazon Lodge
Explore the Tamshiyacu Tahuayo Communal Reserve, one of the best spots in the Amazon rainforest to observe wildlife. This tour takes you into virgin jungle where you will go on nature hiking, fishing, canoeing, navigating the Amazon River, birdwatching, wildlife spotting as primates, river dolphins and alligators. This all-inclusive tour combines nature and wildlife with a comfortable accommodation at Curassow Amazon Lodge.See the Itinerary below for a detailed tour description.
Peruvian Amazon Rain Forest 3-Day Tour from Puerto Maldonado
Day 1: Puerto Maldonado Pickup – Transfer to Eco-Lodge (L,D)Welcome and reception at the airport or bus terminal. Depending on when you arrive, you may first be transferred to the local tour operator's office to rest, have a snack or coffee, and use their wifi. Around noon, once the whole group has arrived, you'll transfer to the boat wharf, Port Captain. Begin the 1-hour boat ride to your eco-lodge while enjoying the wonders of the rainforest. Set off down the Madre de Dios River through the heart of the jungle surrounded by plants, animals, and breathtaking scenery.Arrive at your eco-lodge and settle into your private bungalow. Take a short rest before a guided walk around the lodge and its trails. Before dinner, you may take a walk with your guide and experience the jungle as it transforms from day into night making way for nocturnal animals. Then, go to the dinning hall for your first dinner in the rainforest and enjoy a typical meal from this region. Day 2: Jungle Walk – Taricaya Reserve (B, L, D)Have breakfast between 7am and 8am, and then begin your adventure walking on the trails surrounded by huge trees. You will arrive at the first platforms located 50 and 80 feet (15 and 25 meters) high, accessed by a suspension bridge, and explore the amazing structure of the trees and the wildlife that live in and around them.Continue your walk into the Taricaya reserve towards the Canopy platform, the highest tree platform in the Amazon rainforest located about 150 feet (45 m) high. Catch a glimpse of flying macaws, parrots, toucans, or the infamous harpy eagle; the views from this platform are truly unforgettable.Continue into the reserve to reach the animal rescue center, where you will encounter many different wild animals including jaguars, pumas, toucans, macaws, monkeys, jaguarondi, bush dog, tapirs, and more. Visit the butterfly house before returning to the lodge for lunch. Take a walk to the agro-forestry farm and visit the taricaya turtle project and its artificial beaches. Return to the lodge in your own inflatable boat with a beautiful backdrop of the sunset over the river. Rest before finishing the day with a caiman search along the river's edge in a motorboat by moonlight. End with dinner.Day 3: Puerto Maldonado Departure (B)Enjoy an early breakfast at your lodge before your 8am departure and scenic return boat trip on the Madre de Dios River, bringing you back to Puerto Maldonado around 9:30am. Depending on your return flight/bus, you can be taken directly to the airport/bus station, or dropped off at the office where you can rest, refresh yourself, and use the Wi-Fi. If time permits, you have the option of visiting the Puerto Maldonado city center on your own. In time for your flight or bus departure, return to the office to catch your transfer to the airport or bus terminal.