3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at the Corto Maltés Lodge

DAY 1: Amazon Jungle Corto Maltes Program (L, D) Upon your arrival at the airport, you will be met by your tour guide and taken to the Capitania Port, where you will board a typical Amazonian boat and travel along the jungle Madre de Dios River for forty minutes until we reach the Corto Maltes Amazonia Lodge. Once at the lodge, you will have time to relax and enjoy a delicious lunch. During the afternoon, your Amazon adventure begins as you will be treated to a jungle trek to explore a large variety of tropical trees, medicinal plants and encounter an array of different creatures and critters. You will also visit a shiringuero encampment, a reproduction of a real camp, where you will observe the process of collecting rubber and its use for many products. The trek will last around 2 hours. Once we have returned to the lodge, you may wish to take a refreshing dip in the pool or enjoy a tasty cocktail at the terrace bar before embarking on a boat safari trip in search of caiman crocodiles. We will then return for an appetizing Peruvian dinner. DAY 2: Sandoval Lake, visit to the lookout tower and a Brazil nut harvesting camp (Corto Maltes) (B, L, D) Today, you will get up early to make the most of the Amazonian wildlife in the morning. After 20 minutes traveling on the river Madre de Dios, you will arrive at the landing stage of Lake Sandoval. Around 3 km hike and you will enter to the Tambopata National Reserve, you will see giant trees, different kinds of monkeys, beautiful birds and much more. On your boat trip on Lake Sandoval, you will observe giant river otters, reptiles, mammals, birds. Monkey Island (Optional). This activity will depend on the season. Sometimes, it will be difficult to visit it because of the floods. Another great activity will be the climbing to one of the two lookout towers (20 and 42 meters high) designed for birds watching. Then, after this interesting experience, you will go to a Brazil nut camp. Time for a free time will come. You could swim, get refreshed at the bar or visit our souvenir shop. DAY 3: From Corto Maltes to Puerto Maldonado Airport (B) You will get up very early in the morning at around 5:30 am to observe a clay lick (20 minutes walking). You will observe a fantastic show performed by parrots that come to the clay lick to ingest a particular kind of clay. We will return to the lodge. After a delicious breakfast, your guide will accompany you on the boat back to Puerto Maldonado. Before reaching the airport, you will stop at a local market where agricultural products, in particular, Amazonian fruits, are sold. You will arrive at the airport in time for your domestic flight. We hope you had a great Cultural Immersion with us!