Puerto Maldonado

A Jaguar relaxes on a tree trunk on the banks of the Tambopata river, in the Peruvian Amazon

© marktucan / Shutterstock

Visibly blossoming from its road connection to the outside world, Puerto Maldonado, capital of the southern jungle, has an increasingly smart sheen to the bedlam of its central streets, abuzz with tooting mototaxis (three-wheeled motorcycle rickshaw taxis).

    Río Madre de Dios Ferry Dock

    Puerto Maldonado

    This dock close to the Plaza de Armas is a cheap way of seeing a little of the action on a major Peruvian jungle river (the Río Madre de Dios), which is…

    Mirador de la Biodiversidad

    Puerto Maldonado

    Although this strangely cosmic blue building, surrounded by statues of locals in various poses of labor outside, was designed as a modern mirador (lookout…

    Puente Guillermo Billinghurst

    Puerto Maldonado

    This bridge, since 2011 carrying the Carr Interocéanica across the Río Madre de Dios – connects Puerto Maldonado by paved road to the outside world for…

    Mariposario Tambopata Butterfly Farm

    Puerto Maldonado

    Peru has the greatest number of butterfly species in the world (some 3700) and you can see many of them here at this well-run butterfly conservation…

